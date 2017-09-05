‘Glee’ alums Derik Nelson & Family to appear at Wayne Theatre on Sept. 15

Derik Nelson & Family will perform at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 15.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

Nelson is known for his regular appearances as the lead guitarist on the hit TV show “Glee.” The family band, which includes Nelson siblings Riana and Dalten, boasts more than 3 million views on YouTube videos featuring their signature three-part vocal harmonies.

The Nelsons have also been heard on the Fox TV series “Raising Hope” and “New Girl,” CBS’s “How I Met Your Mother,” and NBC’s “Go On” and “The Voice.”

