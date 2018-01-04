Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council kicks off 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Season

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council enters the next century of Girl Scouts selling cookies. The Girl Scout Cookie Program not only teaches girls essential entrepreneurial skills but also powers amazing experiences for them across the United States.

After last year’s 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies, troops in the Virginia Skyline region are kicking off this season with the return of the Girl Scout S’mores Cookie, the most popular flavor to launch in the 101 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Consumers can now help fuel transformative leadership experiences and build the next generation of entrepreneurs in Virginia Skyline by purchasing Girl Scout S’mores and classic favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas and Peanut Butter Patties/Tag-Alongs.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) sets out to sell delicious cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success. Almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, generating nearly $800 million in sales during the average season. And all of the net revenue raised—100 percent of it—stays within the Virginia Skyline area. Councils use cookie earnings to power amazing experiences for girls through their programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, and more.

Girl Scouts are doing amazing things made possible by each and every cookie sale like badge work, field trips to local museums, camping in the great outdoors, community service projects and learning about science and technology with hands-on experiences. However, girls’ cookie earnings alone aren’t enough to power the Girl Scout Movement—investing in girls is important year-round, not just during cookie season.

“Girl Scouts is the BEST girl leadership experience in the world,” proclaimed Nikki Williams, CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline. “We are the organization creating—through our skill-building Girl Scout Leadership Experience—the female leadership pipeline. The go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders of tomorrow. The Girl Scout Cookie Sale is one of our greatest leadership, entrepreneurship programs!

Last year, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council debuted Girl Scout S’mores—a crispy graham cookie double dipped in a crème icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating—which are sure to be best-sellers again. This year, girls will sell cookies door-to-door and at booth sales as well as through the Digital Cookie platform, an innovative and educational web-based addition to the cookie program that helps girls run and manage their Girl Scout Cookie businesses online. Now in its fourth year, the Digital Cookie platform continues to bring Girl Scout programming into the future by providing girls with invaluable business and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills that prepare them for 21st century leadership.

Booth sales start up on January 20. Girl Scout Cookies are still $4 a box. Check the online Cookie Finder to locate a booth sale near you: girlscouts.org/cookies or call 1-800-542-5905 for your local cookie troops.