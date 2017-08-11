Gindl grants Squirrels win with walk-off

Trailing 4-3 with two outs in the ninth, Caleb Gindl launched a two-run, walk-off homer over the right field wall, snapping Richmond’s four-game losing streak.

Dylan Davis also connected on a home run in the 5-4 finish, delivering a three-run shot in the fifth. Richmond will seek consecutive victories as the homestand continues on Saturday evening with a doubleheader. Game one begins at 5:05 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Richmond was out-hit in the win, 11-5, but swatted a pair of home runs in the series opener. With two outs in the ninth inning, Aramis Garcia worked a walk to extend the game against Reading closer Victor Arano. Gindl then stepped to the plate and rocketed the first pitch over the right field wall to win the game.

Sam Coonrod earned the win by tossing a scoreless eighth inning. Coonrod (4-11) punched out a pair and allowed two hit in the win. Coonrod’s effort backed up a solid start by Richmond lefty Nate Reed.

Reading jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the second inning. Nate Reed walked Jiandido Tromp with one out and Chace Numata moved him to third base with a double. Damek Tomscha followed up with a ground ball to the right side to produce the run. Reed finished the inning without further damage.

Cole Irvin kept Richmond without a hit through the first four innings on Friday. Irvin continued a stretch of scoreless innings against Richmond that reached 15 until it abruptly ended in the fifth. Jerry Sands walked to lead off the fifth and Caleb Gindl lined a base hit out to right. Dylan Davis then stepped to the plate and launched his eighth home run of the season, tying the game, 3-3.

The Fightin Phils regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run off the bat of Cord Sandberg. Sandberg opened the inning with a blast over the center field wall for a 4-3 advantage. Reed quickly responded by retiring the next three hitters to end the inning.

Beyond the Davis homer, the Squirrels struggled to solve Irvin. Richmond threatened in the seventh when Aramis Garcia led off the bottom of the seventh with a bloop single and Dylan Davis worked a one-out walk. T.J. Bennett then bounced into a double play to close the inning and outing for Irvin. The lefty allowed three runs on four hits. He walked a pair and punched out six in the no-decision.

Reed returned for the eighth inning, departing with one out and a runner on third base. He allowed four runs on eight hits over seven innings of work . The Reading-native struck out four and walked three, also receiving a no-decision. Reliever Ryan Halstead entered and finished the eighth inning. Standing Tromp at third base.

Austin Davis replaced Irvin for Reading and retired the side in order for the eighth.