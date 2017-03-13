Gil Harrington to speak at MBU Help Save the Next Girl event

MBU’s chapter of Help Save the Next Girl, in collaboration with the New Directions Center in Staunton, is sponsoring a book signing with Gil Harrington.

The event includes a presentation and readings by HSTNG founder and president Gil Harrington and artist Jane Lillian Vance.

Free and open to the community, the book signing takes place at 6 p.m. March 15 in Francis Auditorium.

Morgan Harrington: Murdered and Dead for Good offers insight into Gil Harrington’s journey as she created HSTNG, a national non-profit organization formed in honor of her daughter, Morgan Dana Harrington, a 20-year-old Virginia Tech student who was abducted and murdered in 2009. The organization seeks to sensitize young women and girls to predatory danger.

In her own words, Gil Harrington chronicles her personal journey from the time her daughter was reported missing until her killer was sentenced to multiple, consecutive life sentences in prison. The book also includes Morgan’s unpublished writing; previously unreleased photos; Gil Harrington’s unfiltered diary entries, poetry, and drawings; and Vance’s unflinching observations from the trials of murderer Jesse Matthew.

“MBU’s HSTNG chapter is quite new, and we look forward to sharing this event with the campus community and beyond to help others understand the mission of HSTNG and keep Morgan’s spirit alive,” said Beth Easterling, assistant professor of criminal justice and sociology and co-director of the Criminal Justice Program.