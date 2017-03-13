 jump to example.com

Gil Harrington to speak at MBU Help Save the Next Girl event

Published Monday, Mar. 13, 2017, 4:34 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

morgan harringtonMBU’s chapter of Help Save the Next Girl, in collaboration with the New Directions Center in Staunton, is sponsoring a book signing with Gil Harrington.

The event includes a presentation and readings by HSTNG founder and president Gil Harrington and artist Jane Lillian Vance.

Free and open to the community, the book signing takes place at 6 p.m. March 15 in Francis Auditorium.

Morgan Harrington: Murdered and Dead for Good offers insight into Gil Harrington’s journey as she created HSTNG, a national non-profit organization formed in honor of her daughter, Morgan Dana Harrington, a 20-year-old Virginia Tech student who was abducted and murdered in 2009. The organization seeks to sensitize young women and girls to predatory danger.

In her own words, Gil Harrington chronicles her personal journey from the time her daughter was reported missing until her killer was sentenced to multiple, consecutive life sentences in prison. The book also includes Morgan’s unpublished writing; previously unreleased photos; Gil Harrington’s unfiltered diary entries, poetry, and drawings; and Vance’s unflinching observations from the trials of murderer Jesse Matthew.

“MBU’s HSTNG chapter is quite new, and we look forward to sharing this event with the campus community and beyond to help others understand the mission of HSTNG and keep Morgan’s spirit alive,” said Beth Easterling, assistant professor of criminal justice and sociology and co-director of the Criminal Justice Program.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 