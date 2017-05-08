Giants’ Crawford doubles in rehab return to Richmond

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford went 1-3 with a double in a rehab assignment on Monday night, assisting the Flying Squirrels (12-17) to a 3-1 win over the Altoona Curve (17-11). Crawford doubled in the first inning and played six frames for Richmond in his first game-action since April 25. The win snapped the Flying Squirrels three game skid.

Richmond continues their current homestand on Tuesday with Tip of the Cap Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. A full rundown of promotions and ticket information can be found here.

Richmond took control of the game by snapping a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning. Pinch-hitter Carlos Garcia doubled to open the inning off of reliever Luis Heredia. Slade Heathcott then delivered a bunt base hit and Ali Castillo knocked a sacrifice fly to right field for a 2-1 advantage. Heathcott stole a pair of bases to reach third and scored on a Chris Shaw base hit to move ahead, 3-1. Heredia (0-1) was touched up with the loss.

Both starting pitchers turned in quality outings and each received a no-decision. The Curve jumped out to a 1-0 lead againstJordan Johnson in the first inning. Elvis Escobar lined the first pitch of the game into the outfield and raced towards second base ahead of the throw for a double. Johnson then retired the next two hitters until a bloop double off the bat of Edwin Espinal dropped for the 1-0 lead. Johnson used 30 pitches in the first inning.

Heading to the bottom of the first, all eyes were on San Francisco Giants All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford. Crawford knocked a double down the left field line against Altoona’s Alex McRae for the first Richmond hit of the game. McRae managed to retire the next two hitters to leave Crawford at second base. The double for Crawford was his first in a Richmond uniform since July 1, 2010 in the Squirrels inaugural year.

Johnson navigated his way through the next few innings. The righty worked around a walk in the second inning and another free pass in the third. Johnson used 74 pitches through the first four innings of the game, allowing only the one run on a pair of hits.

Richmond tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth off of McRae. Miguel Gomez opened the inning with a base hit and Chris Shaw brought him home by connecting on a sizzling double to the gap in left center field. Shaw moved to third base on wild pitch but was stranded when Dylan Davis grounded into a double play.

Johnson continued through the middle innings and gained momentum as the game moved forward. The righty retired the last 10 batters he faced in the no-decision. Johnson lasted six innings and allowedjust the one run on two hits. He struck out five and tossed 101 pitches.

Alex McRae was just as good as Johnson in hisouting. McRae lasted seven innings and also allowed just one run in the no-decision. McRae allowed six hits and struck out five in his sixth start of the season.

The Squirrels bullpen turned in the final three innings of scoreless ball to finish out the win. Jose Flores tossed the seventh and D.J. Snelten (4-0) worked the eighth to earn his fourth win of the season. Reyes Moronta closed out the contests in the ninth and earned his fifth save of the year.

The Squirrels continue an action-packed eight-game, seven-day homestand on Tuesday at at 6:35 p.m., with Tip of the Cap Tuesday presented by Coca-Cola and media partner CBS 6. Richmond will send LHP Andrew Suarez (1-3, 2.93) to the mound against Altoona’s Tanner Anderson (2-1, 1.98). Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com