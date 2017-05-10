 jump to example.com

Giants’ Crawford crashes party as Squirrels batter Curve

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 9:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

San Francisco Giants All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford collected three of the Flying Squirrels 15 hits to help lead Richmond (13-17) to a 14-6 win over Altoona (17-12) on Tuesday night. Crawford also turned a double play defensively and played seven full innings in his second rehab appearance with Richmond. The Squirrels will try for the series sweep to endthe homestand on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. Promotional details and ticket information can be found here.

richmond flying squirrelsCrawford scored the game’s first run to give Richmond a first inning lead. The Giants shortstop flared a two-out single into shallow left field and moved to third base on Chris Shaw’s bloop base hit to center. Miguel Gomez then dribbled an infield single up the first base line, scoring Crawford, for the 1-0 advantage.

Richmond’s Andrew Suarez battled through six innings to earn the win. Suarez (2-3) did not allow a hit over the first two innings, needing just 16 pitches to record the first six outs. The lefty was moving through the third inning until Pablo Reyes lined a two-out single into the outfield. Kevin Newman followed with another base hit and Keven Kramer delivered a two-run double to take a 2-1 lead.

Altoona right-hander Tanner Anderson regrouped after allowing four hits in the first inning. Anderson retired the side in order in the second and again in the third. The Harvard-product need only 25 pitches to record the first nine outs of the game.

The Squirrels regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Anderson walked the leadoff batter Chris Shaw. Miguel Gomez smashed a single into right field and a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Hunter Cole then tied the game on a ground out and Brandon Bednar launched a double to make it a 3-2 contest. Richmond continued the inning and forced Anderson from the game. Anderson struck out Suarez with two runners on and was replaced by Buddy Borden. Borden promptly hit Slade Heathcott with a pitch on the helmet and walked C.J. Hinojosa to force in a run. Crawford was the next hitter and popped up with three runners on to end the inning.

Both teams added a run in fifth inning to make it a 5-3 contest. Edwin Epsinal delivered a sacrifice fly for Altoona while Suarez drew a bases loaded walk. Altoona walked nine batters, three times with the bases loaded in the defeat.

Suarez carried the game into the seventh inning for Richmond. Pablo Reyes opened the inning with a base hit and Kevin Newman roped a triple into the right field corner to pull the Curve to within one,5-4. Reliever D.J. Snelten then entered and struck out the next three hitters to strand the tying run at third base. Suarez finished with six innings pitched, 10 hits and four runs allowed. He walked one and struck out three to earn the win.

The Squirrels added the exclamation point on a three-run home run from Slade Heathcott in the eighth inning. Heathcott, facing infielder Chris Diaz on the mound, drilled a majestic shot over the right field wall for a 14-6 lead.

Snelten fired two innings of relief and struck out five batters. Rodolfo Martinez worked the ninth in his second appearance of the season.

The Squirrels conclude their action-packed eight-game, seven-day homestand on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m., with RVA Day. Richmond will send RHP Sam Coonrod  (1-2, 3.24) to the mound against Altoona’s LHP Brandon Waddell (0-1, 5.14). Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Blue Rocks walk-off with 3-2 win over Potomac
Triston McKenzie fans 14 in 4-1 Lynchburg win
Liberty dumps Elon, 16-6
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to safeguard women’s preventive healthcare services
Bell Biv Devoe, Blackstreet & SWV coming to Altria Theater June 30
Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County Friday
Four facts about illegal immigration in the United States
Skills I improve when write my college essay and paper | OnlineCollegeEssay.com
Augusta Health nurses earn additional college degrees
New facilitator named for Route 29 Solutions advisory panels
Tim Kaine on firing of FBI Director James Comey
Virginia celebrates Bike to School Day
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Running Man
Asthma program helps Richmond families, earns EPA recognition
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors receives community survey results on county executive search
Kaine urges Trump to stop playing politics with healthcare system
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 