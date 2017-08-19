Georgetown tops #13 UVA in soccer friendly

The No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers surrendered two, second-half goals in a 2-1, exhibition loss at Georgetown.

Sergi Nus (Barcelona, Spain) registered the lone Cavalier goal in the contest on a penalty kick in the 70thminute. Junior Simeon Okoro (Weston, Conn.) drew a penalty in the box to setup the Cavalier goal. Nus converted the ensuing penalty chance, redeeming himself after his attempt on Tuesday (Aug. 15) against Old Dominion was turned away.

Georgetown scored the first two goals of the contest both within a minute of one another beginning in the 50th minute. Nus pulled Virginia within a score with 20 minutes remaining in regulation. The two teams later played an extra 30-minute session and played to a 0-0 draw.

The Cavaliers will open up their season on Friday (Aug. 25) at Klöckner Stadium against Villanova. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.