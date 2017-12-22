George Mason pushes past Morgan State, 86-79

Friday night inside EagleBank Arena. George Mason outscored Morgan State 54-37 in the second half en route to a 86-79 win over the Bearsnight inside EagleBank Arena.

Mason (6-7) trailed by 10 at the half (42-32), but shot 56.7 percent (17-30) in the second stanza while limiting the Bears to 39.4 percent (13-33).

Sophomore Justin Kier led the Patriots with a career-best 22 points (9-12 FG), 16 of which came in the deciding second half. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists in 35 minutes .

“That’s a heck of a second half effort by our guys against a good team,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “We came up with enough stops in the second half and we had a number of good performances. At halftime we challenged our captains to step up, lead and produce. They did that. We know we have a lot of work to do and we need to continue to develop consistency.”

Junior Jaire Grayer added 19 points and converted 5-of-7 3-point attempts for the Green & Gold, while Otis Livingston II dished out 14 points and a game-high five assists in 35 minutes .

Freshman Goanar Mar posted 14 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while fellow freshman Greg Calixte added a career-best nine points (4-4 FG) and three rebounds in 20 minutes .

Mason shot 52.8 percent for the game while scoring a season-high 86 points on the night. The Patriots also held a +18 (40-22) edge in points in the paint.

Morgan State raced out to an early 15-8 lead, but the Patriots held the Bears without a field goal over the next four minutes to tie the game up at 15-15. Mason took a 23-22 lead with 6:23 to play in the first half, but Morgan State used an 8-0 run to build an eight-point advantage (35-27).

The Bears lead 46-37 early in the second half, but Mason used a mini 8-3 spurt to cut the lead to three (51-48) at the 14:20 mark of the half. Grayer hit a 3-pointer to cut the edge to two (59-57) with 10:51 to go, but Morgan State pushed the lead back to seven (65-58) with 7:46 left.

With the Bears ahead 67-60, Mason scored five straight to pull within two (67-65) and tied it up at 69 on an acrobatic Kier lay-in at the 4:49 mark. Another beautiful Kier move gave Mason the lead (75-73) and a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Grayer made it 82-76 Patriots with 49 seconds remaining.

The Bears could not get closer than five for the remainder of the game.