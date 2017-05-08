George Mason men’s basketball inks Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

George Mason University head coach Dave Paulsen has announced the addition of University of Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter to the men’s basketball program.

Reuter will sit out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer guidelines and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2018-19.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jarred to our Mason family,” Paulsen said. “From my first conversation with Jarred, it was apparent to me that he was exactly the type of person – in addition to being a terrific player – that we want in our program. Jarred will bring maturity, toughness, experience and a very high basketball IQ to our team.”

A 6-foot-7-inch, 243-pound forward, Reuter comes to Mason after two seasons in Charlottesville. As a sophomore, he averaged 10.8 minutes for the nationally-ranked Cavaliers while posting 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He shot 58 percent from the floor and 76 percent from the free throw line in 2016-17. Reuter posted a season-high 14 points and nine rebounds in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge win over Iowa and tallied nine points in the ACC Tournament vs. No. 22 Notre Dame.

“Jarred is an excellent low-post player and is an underrated shooter and passer who will help make his teammates better,” Paulsen said. “Equally important, he is a smart and committed defensive player. He will impact our program this year with his leadership and work ethic, and will impact it in the following two years with his play on the court. I can’t wait to get to work with Jarred.”

A native of Marion, Mass., Reuter starred in high school at national power Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, where he led the Bobcats to a 67-3 record and two-straight NEPSAC AAA Championships over a pair of seasons.

He spent his first two high school seasons at Tabor Academy on Cape Cod, where he was named the NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year in 2012-13 after averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Seawolves.

Reuter will arrive in Fairfax as one of four fresh faces for the Patriots heading into the 2017-18 season.

Reuter is joined in Mason’s incoming group by freshmen Javon Greene (Guard, McDonough, Ga.), Goanar Mar (Forward, Minneapolis, Minn.) and Greg Calixte (Forward, Mount Vernon, N.Y.).