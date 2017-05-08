 jump to example.com

George Mason men’s basketball inks Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter

Published Monday, May. 8, 2017, 6:51 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

George Mason University head coach Dave Paulsen has announced the addition of University of Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter to the men’s basketball program.

jarred reuterReuter will sit out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer guidelines and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2018-19.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jarred to our Mason family,” Paulsen said. “From my first conversation with Jarred, it was apparent to me that he was exactly the type of person – in addition to being a terrific player – that we want in our program.  Jarred will bring maturity, toughness, experience and a very high basketball IQ to our team.”

A 6-foot-7-inch, 243-pound forward, Reuter comes to Mason after two seasons in Charlottesville. As a sophomore, he averaged 10.8 minutes for the nationally-ranked Cavaliers while posting 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He shot 58 percent from the floor and 76 percent from the free throw line in 2016-17. Reuter posted a season-high 14 points and nine rebounds in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge win over Iowa and tallied nine points in the ACC Tournament vs. No. 22 Notre Dame.

“Jarred is an excellent low-post player and is an underrated shooter and passer who will help make his teammates better,” Paulsen said. “Equally important, he is a smart and committed defensive player. He will impact our program this year with his leadership and work ethic, and will impact it in the following two years with his play on the court.  I can’t wait to get to work with Jarred.”

A native of Marion, Mass., Reuter starred in high school at national power Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, where he led the Bobcats to a 67-3 record and two-straight NEPSAC AAA Championships over a pair of seasons.

He spent his first two high school seasons at Tabor Academy on Cape Cod, where he was named the NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year in 2012-13 after averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Seawolves.

Reuter will arrive in Fairfax as one of four fresh faces for the Patriots heading into the 2017-18 season.

Reuter is joined in Mason’s incoming group by freshmen Javon Greene (Guard, McDonough, Ga.), Goanar Mar (Forward, Minneapolis, Minn.) and Greg Calixte (Forward, Mount Vernon, N.Y.).

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
State Police to honor fallen troopers
Charlottesville resident carries messages of friendship to Russia
VMI’s Tharp named SoCon Baseball Player of the Week
Northam, Perriello talk campaign finance reform
Steps you can take to secure your small business network
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The Yin and the Yang
Expert on aging: Mother’s Day love goes beyond sustaining emotional bond
Mary Baldwin to partner with Chamber of Commerce for Capstone Festival
Discovery about how heart forms sheds light on deadly disease
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 8-12
Triple play helps UNCG hold off VMI Keydets, 8-5
Agustin walks off Lynchburg in 4-3 Potomac win
Baysox bombard Squirrels
Mound effort helps Liberty ease past Campbell, 7-1
60th Shenandoah Antiques Expo set for May 19-21
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 