George Mason grad Marquise Moore to participate in 2017 Portsmouth Invitational

George Mason senior Marquise Moore has earned an invitation to the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational to be played April 12-15.

The Portsmouth Invitational is one of the preeminent postseason events for college basketball seniors as they prepare for NBA workouts and future professional careers. Each year for 65 years, the P.I.T has invited 64 of the best college basketball players from across the nation to participate in a four-day, 12 game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team.

Moore will suit up for K&D Rounds Landscaping, a team that includes Bronson Koenig (Wisconsin), Kadeem Allen (Arizona) and Zak Irvin (Michigan).

The team’s first game is scheduled for Thursday (April 13) at 9 p.m. vs. Sales Systems, Ltd. All games will be streamed on the PIT site.

“We are very excited for Marquise and this outstanding opportunity for him.” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “The honor is well deserved. I know there were some anxious moments waiting for the invite, but I knew his body of work this year and throughout his career merited his inclusion. He’s been working tirelessly since the season ended and I’m confident he’ll play at a very high level in Portsmouth.”

Moore recently put the finishing touches on one of the best all-around seasons by a guard in NCAA history. The Chris Daniels Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player and NABC District 4 First Team pick led the Patriots in scoring (16.9 ppg), rebounding (10.9 rpg) and assists (3.5 apg) while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor.

His 20 double-doubles were tied for the most by a guard since the stat has been kept (2009-10), while his 10.9 rebounds/game and 9.1 defensive rebounds/contest were tops by all Div. I guards since the 1993-94 campaign. The 6-foot-2-inch guard ranked third in the nation in 2016-17 in defensive rebounding and was eighth in the nation in overall rebounding.

In addition to leading the conference in rebounding, Moore ranked ninth in the A-10 in scoring, eighth in minutes played, 11th in assists and 12th in field goal percentage. He posted 10+ points in 28 of 34 contests and 20+ points in 11 games. Moore also registered the first triple-double in George Mason history after a 17-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist performance at Penn on Dec. 10.

Moore led the Green & Gold to the first Atlantic 10 Tournament win in program history on March 9 vs. Fordham, tallying 25 points, a career-high 19 rebounds and five assists in the game. His 18.0 rebounds/game over the course of the tournament set an Atlantic 10 record and helped the senior garner A-10 All-Tournament accolades for the first time in his career.

Moore set a new Mason single-season rebounding record with 367 boards on the year. He ends his career seventh all-time at Mason in assists (363), seventh in free throws made (373), 12th in rebounding (694) and 21st in scoring (1270 points). He is the only player in Patriot history to post 1200+ points, 600+ rebounds and 300+ assists in a career.

Behind Moore’s efforts, the Patriots put together a turnaround season in 2016-17. Mason set a new program record for Atlantic 10 victories (9) and its 20 overall wins were the most by the program since 2012-13. After winning 11 games total and five A-10 contests in 2015-16, Mason ranked as of the nation’s 20 most improved teams this season.