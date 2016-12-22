 jump to example.com

George Mason extends winning streak to nine with 75-59 win over Prairie View

Published Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 6:42 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

george masonThe George Mason University men’s basketball team put on a rebounding clinic during a 75-59 victory over Prairie View A&M Thursday afternoon inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots grabbed a season-best 59 rebounds and held a +30 (59-29) margin on the glass, both marks the program has not hit in more than a decade. The gallant glass performance helped Mason extend its winning streak to nine games heading into the Dec. 30 A-10 opener vs. VCU.

It marks just the second time since 1983-84 the Patriots have ended the non-conference slate with 10 victories

“This is a tough game coming out of exams and playing at noon, but for the majority of the game we handled our business,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “We were very unselfish on offense and our run in the second half was fueled by our defensive intensity. We were a bit sloppy at times but I was pleased with our overall effort today.”

Guards Otis Livingston II and Marquise Moore combined for 43 of the team’s 75 points during outstanding performances for each student-athlete.

Livingston poured in career highs in points (23) and field goals made (10) while dishing out six assists in 28 minutes of work. Moore added 20 points and pulled down a career-best 17 rebounds. The senior – who was celebrating his 22nd birthday – also swatted a career-best four shots and distributed three assists in 30 minuteson the floor.

Mason shot 44.3 percent (27-61) from the floor and limited the Panthers to just 30.3 percent (20-66) on the day, including a 24.1 percent (7-29) clip in the first half.

The Patriots enjoyed a sizable scoring advantage in the paint (40-22) and turned 18 offensive rebounds into a 14-6 edge in second chance points.

Mason and Prairie View played to a 9-9 tie early on and the score remained knotted up (15-15) 12 minutes into the contest. But from there, the Patriots held the Panthers without a field goal over the next 5+ minutes to create some distance. During the stretch, Mason put together a 12-0 run to take a 27-15 advantage with 4:08to play in the stanza.

The Patriots took a 35-21 lead into the break.

Mason scored the first eight points of the second half to extend the lead to 22 (43-21) and a 3-pointer from Livingston kept the Patriots ahead by 21 (51-30) at the 12-minute mark of the stanza. A lay-in from Moore pushed the lead to 24 (61-37) and the Panthers could not move closer than 13 (72-59) for the remainder of the game.

The Patriots open Atlantic 10 play with a game vs. VCU next Friday (Dec. 30) inside EagleBank Arena. The 8 p.m.showdown will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

Your coin bucket can support the Salvation Army

Jason Perdieu with the Salvation Army is gearing up for his 48-hour marathon session ringing the bell at the Red Kettle.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

United Way president, CEO stepping down to take new job

Cynthia Pritchard is stepping down as president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta, effective Feb. 10, the nonprofit announced.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

Viewpoints: Father Daniel Robayo talks immigrant rights in Valley

Father Daniel Robayo, pastor of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, talks about local efforts to advocate for immigrants' rights.

Wayne Theatre brings holiday classics to big screen

The Wayne Theatre is celebrating the holidays on the big screen with a series of movie favorites beginning Saturday, Dec. 17.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 