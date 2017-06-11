Generals rout Braves, 14-2

Waynesboro scored six runs in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away for a 14-2 win over rival Staunton on Sunday night.

Joseph Estrada (Alabama State) and Hunter Wilson (Mississippi) each had four hits for the Generals (5-3), who had a season-high 20 hits on the night.

Gabe Mosser (Shippensburg ) picked up the win, giving up two runs on six hits in six innings of work, striking out eight and walking two.

Ryan Williamson (Tennessee Wesleyan) took the loss for Staunton (3-5), getting tagged for six runs on 12 hits in four and a third innings of work.