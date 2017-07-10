 jump to example.com

Gavin Collins drives in all four in 4-3 Hillcats walkoff

Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 12:25 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Gavin Collins hit his first Advanced-A home run and drove in all of the Hillcats runs for a career-high four RBIs, capping off his big day with a two-run game-ending double in the ninth to give Lynchburg a 4-3 victory at City Stadium on Sunday.

lynchburg hillcatsFor the Hillcats, it marked their fifth walk-off victory of the season and their 13th win in the team’s final at-bat this year. It also represented Lynchburg’s fifth come-from-behind victory in the ninth inning after the team trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Both pitchers established an early groove, and the game remained scoreless until the sixth. That’s when Salem plated the first run of the evening on a Nick Lovullo RBI triple. The Red Sox tallied another in the seventh when Tate Matheny doubled and came around to score on a two-out single by Jordan Betts.

In the bottom of the seventh, with Martin Cervenka standing on first, Gavin Collins launched his first home run at the Advanced-A level to tie the game at 2-2. It also gave him his second straight multi-hit performance. Salem regained its lead in the ninth. After a leadoff double and a wild pitch put Jeremy Rivera at third base, a second wild pitch brought Rivera in to score.

Trailing 3-2, Martin Cervenka singled, and Willi Castro followed with a walk. Two batters later, Collins doubled deep in the right-center field gap to score them both and give the Hillcats a 4-3 walkoff victory.

Dominic DeMasi went a career-high five innings in a spot start to fill in for Triston McKenzie, who recorded an out against the only batter he faced in the 2017 MLB Futures Game Sunday. DeMasi faced the minimum 15 batters, allowing just one hit but erasing it with a 1-6-3 double play by the next batter. Salem starter Matthew Kent did not allow a run until surrendering the Collins homer on his 98th and final pitch of the game. He finished with two runs on eight hits over 6 2/3.

Argenis Angulo (4-2) allowed the go-ahead run in the ninth on a strikeout-wild pitch combination with two outs. However, he earned the victory when the Hillcats rallied in the home half. Adam Lau (2-6) suffered his fourth loss to Lynchburg this year after conceding the two-run double to end the contest.

Lynchburg and the Red Sox finish the split four-game series Monday night in Salem, as the Hillcats go for their third win of the set. Brock Hartson (4-4, 3.12) takes on Mike Shawaryn (3-2, 3.54). Fans can catch the game live at lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Valley League All-Star Game: South tops North, 5-0
Virginia Premier announces managed long-term services, supports program
Squirrels stumble into All-Star Break
Potomac stymied by Castillo in 3-1 loss
Biocomplexity Institute’s Ebola-tested tools help set new standard for federal disease control
Funding opportunities available from Augusta Health
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
AAA: Slight rebound in gas prices with increased demand
VCU Health to host Facebook Live interview series on opioid epidemic
Staunton Public Library Library to Host astronomer, solar eclipse viewing party
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Interstate 81 lane, ramp closures in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County
Jimenez shuts down Hillcats in 3-0 defeat
Squirrels even series on Saturday
Borne baffles Blue Rocks in 4-1 Potomac win
Staunton man dies from injuries in Wednesday fire
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 