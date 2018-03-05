GasBuddy: Virginia weekly gas price outlook

Average retail gasoline prices in Virginia have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.36/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 gas outlets in Virginia. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.52/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Virginia during the past week, prices yesterday were 25.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 5 in Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.11/g in 2017, $1.59/g in 2016, $2.29/g in 2015, $3.25/g in 2014 and $3.64/g in 2013.

Areas near Virginia and their current gas price climate:

Roanoke- $2.35/g, flat from last week’s $2.35/g.

Richmond- $2.32/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.33/g.

West Virginia- $2.52/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51/g.

“Despite the rough ride crude oil received in the latter half of last week, gasoline prices managed a rally, pushing the national average for the week into positive territory for the first time in a month. This confirmed what was noted here last week; March comes in like a lamb but goes out like a lion. Oil aside, there are early indications that gasoline prices are about to strengthen helped by a noticeable number of refineries out for maintenance and a stronger demand outlook than we saw last year,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Geopolitics, trade skirmishes, growing fuel exports and the ever sensitive relationship between oil and the value of the greenback are all factors that are likely to help the gasoline bulls as temperatures and global political intrigue rise in apparent unison.”

For livefuel price averages: FuelInsights.GasBuddy. com.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.





