 jump to example.com

Gas prices flat in Mid-Atlantic

Published Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017, 10:34 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

gas pricesDrivers got lucky this week as much of the Mid-Atlantic region saw gas prices stay flat and even drop a cent or two over the past seven days.

“Drivers are catching a lucky break for another week at the pump,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Crude oil remains below $50 and the markets are well supplied, allowing motorists some extra green in their pockets.”

Today’s national average of $2.29 is one cent less than one week ago and one cent more than one month ago. Compared to this same date last year, consumers are paying 31 cents more per gallon at the pump.

Gas prices may continue to drop in the near future due to declining crude oil prices and a well-supplied market, but will begin to creep up again over the next month due to seasonal refinery maintenance and the May 1 required switchover for producing summer-blend gasoline. This prediction comes with the necessary caveat that an unexpected market-moving event, such as unplanned domestic refinery maintenance or further production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, could further impact prices and supply.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was up 29 cents from last week to settle at $48.78 per barrel. Crude prices remained below the $50 mark all week as the global oil market remains oversupplied, and relatively high U.S. production levels continue to support bearish market sentiment. The possibility of continued production compliance by OPEC is likely to keep the market relatively fickle in the near term. Traders will continue to keep a close eye on OPEC compliance and U.S. supply and production.

Analysts note the Mid-Atlantic region will be the last region to start refinery maintenance and make the switch to summer-blend gasoline. Prices at the pump should remain low until spring arrives as stations get rid of the less expensive winter-blend gasoline.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Staunton District Traffic Alert: March 20-24
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA basketball season wrap
Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett, Jack Salt on loss to Florida
Virginia Highland Malt Whisky won Best American Single Malt Whisky
High Point slips past Liberty, 7-4
Men’s lacrosse: No. 13 UVA falls in OT to No. 3 Notre Dame
Florida cruises past UVA, 65-39, advances to Sweet Sixteen
Live Blog: #5 UVA vs. #4 Florida in 2017 NCAA East Regional
Bottom of order, bullpen Lead VMI over Elon, 10-4
#10 Clemson evens series, tops #11 UVA, 7-6
Women’s lacrosse: UVA cruises to 15-5 win over No. 10 Notre Dame
Commonwealth Transportation Board announces $76.8 million in roads contracts
Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill set for March 21
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 20-24
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student’s research leads to policy changes
Soul Fire Farm co-owner to talk about working to end racism and injustice
No Isaiah Wilkins: But UVA has fared well without its defensive ace
Lynch stellar on mound in #11 UVA baseball’s 2-0 win at #10 Clemson
Women’s basketball: UVA downs Saint Joseph’s 62-56 in WNIT First-Round
Inside the Numbers: UVA doesn’t always control tempo in March
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 