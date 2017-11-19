Gas prices continue dropping ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel season

As many across the Mid-Atlantic region prepare for a Thanksgiving road trip, they will find that gas prices have remained fairly stable, even dipping a penny or two on the week. AAA expects gas prices to drop between five and 10 cents by Thanksgiving weekend.

Today’s national gas price average is $2.54, which is two cents lower than one week ago, eight cents higher than one month ago and 40 cents higher than this time last year.

“Though AAA expects prices at the pump to drop five to ten cents by Thanksgiving weekend, travelers taking to the roads for the holiday will experience higher gas prices than last year,” said Tammy Arnette, senior public affairs specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “However, as colder temperatures become the norm and gasoline demand decreases, drivers should see prices start to slowly dip heading into the end of the year.”

At the close of NYMEX trading Friday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil settled at $56.55 per barrel, 19 cents lower than the previous week. Oil prices rose last week as a result of concerns over tension between regional powers in Iran and Saudi Arabia. This week, prices trended lower as rising U.S. crude oil inventories and decreased demand forecasts continued to weigh on the market. Traders will continue to keep an eye on any supply disruptions in the Middle East, U.S. production and the impact it has on global supply and demand.

AAA projects 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over last year. Nearly ninety percent of those traveling – 45.5 million – are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, a 3.2 percent increase over last year. The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.