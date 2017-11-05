Gas prices bumping back up: AAA
Tightening gasoline inventories continue to send gas prices higher across the Mid-Atlantic, opposite of what drivers usually see this time of year.
Above average demand for gasoline and a recent uptick in exports have decreased overall inventories, driving prices up in most areas of the state.
Today’s national gas price average is $2.53, which is six cents higher than one week ago, one penny higher than one month ago and 31 cents higher than this time last year.
“Drivers continue to spend a bit more at the pump as local gasoline inventories decline,” said Tammy Arnette, senior public affairs specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Part of the region’s price volatility can be attributed to an unexpectedly steady demand for gasoline following the end of the summer driving season, likely due to recent warmer temperatures.”
At the close of NYMEX trading Friday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil settled at $55.64 per barrel, $1.74 higher than the previous week and its highest level since July 2015. The improving global crude oil demand has been helping oil prices, with those higher prices further signaling that the market is rebalancing itself on the heels of the production cuts made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Despite recent fluctuation in prices at the pump, AAA forecasts that the national average gas price will decrease as the holidays approach. According to the EIA, prices are expected to continue falling, likely reaching $2.33 per gallon in December.
