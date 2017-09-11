Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast

For the first time in more than 15 days, the national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the Southeast.

Holding steady for five days at $2.67, today’s national gas price average is just three cents more expensive on the week. With a seven cents increase, Florida, Indiana and Georgia were among the top 10 states who saw the largest gas price increases on the week, while some states saw gas prices drop by one to six cents (Ohio, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Delaware and Oklahoma).

At the end of last week, some Florida and other Southeast states saw consumers flock to gas stations to fill-up on fuel, causing some stations to have gas outages ahead of the storm.

Gas prices were just under $2 per gallon on average in the Commonwealth of Virginia this same day last year, 54 cents less than today’s price of $2.53.

“Virginia drivers are experiencing quite the sticker shock in gas prices as these are the highest gas price averages seen in the Commonwealth since July 2015”, said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “As pipelines and refineries return to their full operations, prices should start to decrease later in the month.”