GAPP teen video contest promotes substance-free living

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The deadline for local teens to enter a video contest promoting alcohol- and drug-free living is coming up at the end of the month.

Greater Augusta Prevention Partners is sponsoring a video contest to promote the message “Living Alcohol and Drug Free.”

The deadline for submission is Friday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m.

“Teens know better than anyone how to use video and social media to communicate. We’re hoping to tap into that know-how and their creativity so they can talk to their peers about substance abuse,” said Keri D. Jones, GAPP Coalition Coordinator.

The contest is open to middle- and high-school age youths in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. GAPP is encouraging individuals and teams to put together their best ideas for promoting substance-free life by living alcohol- and drug-free.

Videos can be submitted via email to 2017videosaprevention@gmail.com, or by dropping off a thumb drive to Jones at the GAPP Coalition office, 900 Nelson Street, Staunton, weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions, may contact:

Keri Jones @ 332-3806 or joneskd@ci.staunton.va.us

GAPP Video Contest Rules

Contest is open to middle and high school students only

One video per person/team

Each video must contain the GAPP LOGO

Video must be appropriate for website

Video will be shared throughout the community for educational purposes

Video must be 1 to 3 minutes in length

Voting

The winning video will be determined based upon a combination of the following:

Creativity used to get the message across.

The appropriateness/accuracy of the information used.

Must contain the GAPP Coalition Logo.

Prizes

1st place: a prize basket worth $400.00

2nd place: a prize basket worth $ 200.00

3rd place: a prize basket worth $100.00