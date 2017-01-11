GAPP teen video contest promotes substance-free living
Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, 10:00 am
Front Page » Events » GAPP teen video contest promotes substance-free living
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The deadline for local teens to enter a video contest promoting alcohol- and drug-free living is coming up at the end of the month.
Greater Augusta Prevention Partners is sponsoring a video contest to promote the message “Living Alcohol and Drug Free.”
The deadline for submission is Friday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m.
“Teens know better than anyone how to use video and social media to communicate. We’re hoping to tap into that know-how and their creativity so they can talk to their peers about substance abuse,” said Keri D. Jones, GAPP Coalition Coordinator.
The contest is open to middle- and high-school age youths in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. GAPP is encouraging individuals and teams to put together their best ideas for promoting substance-free life by living alcohol- and drug-free.
Videos can be submitted via email to 2017videosaprevention@gmail.com, or by dropping off a thumb drive to Jones at the GAPP Coalition office, 900 Nelson Street, Staunton, weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Anyone with questions, may contact:
Keri Jones @ 332-3806 or joneskd@ci.staunton.va.us
GAPP Video Contest Rules
- Contest is open to middle and high school students only
- One video per person/team
- Each video must contain the GAPP LOGO
- Video must be appropriate for website
- Video will be shared throughout the community for educational purposes
- Video must be 1 to 3 minutes in length
Voting
The winning video will be determined based upon a combination of the following:
- Creativity used to get the message across.
- The appropriateness/accuracy of the information used.
- Must contain the GAPP Coalition Logo.
Prizes
- 1st place: a prize basket worth $400.00
- 2nd place: a prize basket worth $ 200.00
- 3rd place: a prize basket worth $100.00
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion