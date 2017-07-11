GAPP grant helps local teens learn alcohol, drug abuse prevention
Published Tuesday, Jul. 11, 2017, 1:24 pm
Front Page » Events » GAPP grant helps local teens learn alcohol, drug abuse prevention
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Teams from three local high schools are headed to Longwood University next week to take part in the annual Youth Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Project.
Teams from Stuarts Draft, Fort Defiance and R.E. Lee will take part in YADAPP, a youth-led summer leadership conference empowering teens to keep their schools and communities alcohol and drug-free.
The Greater Augusta Prevention Partners Coalition pays for the four-student teams to attend the July 17-21 conference through a Drug Free Communities grant.
Teams at YADAPP work together to brainstorm problems in their schools and communities, identify goals and create Strategies to Act Now Plans to tackle those problems. Youth participants and adult sponsors will also participate in a wide variety of informative breakout and general sessions that will assist in the completion of their STAN Plans.
More than 500 students from across Virginia will be on hand for the event.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion