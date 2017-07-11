GAPP grant helps local teens learn alcohol, drug abuse prevention

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Teams from three local high schools are headed to Longwood University next week to take part in the annual Youth Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Project.

Teams from Stuarts Draft, Fort Defiance and R.E. Lee will take part in YADAPP, a youth-led summer leadership conference empowering teens to keep their schools and communities alcohol and drug-free.

The Greater Augusta Prevention Partners Coalition pays for the four-student teams to attend the July 17-21 conference through a Drug Free Communities grant.

Teams at YADAPP work together to brainstorm problems in their schools and communities, identify goals and create Strategies to Act Now Plans to tackle those problems. Youth participants and adult sponsors will also participate in a wide variety of informative breakout and general sessions that will assist in the completion of their STAN Plans.

More than 500 students from across Virginia will be on hand for the event.