Gameday Central: #2 Virginia faces #4 Duke in ACC showdown

AFP editor Chris Graham provides live coverage as No. 2 Virginia (19-1, 8-0 ACC) travels to No. 4 Duke (18-2, 6-2 ACC). Tipoff at Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 2 p.m. Click here for broadcast info, game previews and a live game blog beginning at 2 p.m.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Duke contest will be televised on CBS, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Key Players: Duke

Likely ACC player of the year and rookie of the Marvin Bagley III (21.6 ppg, 11.5 rebs/g, 60.7% FG) can do just about everything, scoring in the post, leading fast breaks at 6’11”, really only missing a consistent jumper, which will come sometime after his name is called first in the NBA draft in June.

If not for Bagley, 6’10” power forward Wendell Carter (14.4 ppg, 9.2 rebs/g, 61.5% FG) would be the talk of this year’s Duke one-and-done class. Carter is the better defensive player of the two – ranked 16 th in the ACC in defensive rating, the only Blue Devil in the top 20, largely on the strength of his 2.0 blocked shots per game, which ranks seventh in the ACC.

in the ACC in defensive rating, the only Blue Devil in the top 20, largely on the strength of his 2.0 blocked shots per game, which ranks seventh in the ACC. The graybeard of the Duke rotation is 6’5” senior guard Grayson Allen (15.2 ppg, 43.8% FG, 38.6% 3FG), who has demonstrated the capacity for rising to the occasion when necessary.

Allen is joined in the backcourt by another pair of freshmen – 6’6” shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (14.7 ppg, 43.2% FG, 43.1% 3FG) and 6’3” point guard Trevon Duval (11.5 ppg, 6.0 assists/g, 45.9% FG).

Key Players: Virginia

Kyle Guy leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game and has reached double figures in 17 games, including a career-high 29 points at VCU (11/17/17), 22 vs. Syracuse (1/9/18) and 21 vs. Lehigh (12/2/17)

Devon Hall has averaged 12.7 points, which is 4.3 points higher than last year’s average of 8.4 points.

Isaiah Wilkins is averaging team-highs in rebounds (6.0), blocked shots (1.7) and steals (1.4).

Ty Jerome is averaging 9.3 points and a team-leading 3.2 assists.

Jack Salt has chipped in 4.0 rebounds per game and 17 blocked shots.

Redshirt freshman De’Andre Hunter (8.0 ppg) has reached double figures in five of the last seven games, including team highs at Georgia Tech (17) and Virginia Tech (14).

Graduate transfer Nigel Johnson is averaging 5.8 points and Mamadi Diakite has added 5.0 ppg & 3.2 rpg.

Keys to the Game: Virginia