GameDay Blog: UVA faces Virginia Tech in Commonwealth Clash

UVA (6-5, 3-4 ACC) faces #24 Virginia Tech (8-3, 4-3 ACC) Black Friday at 8 p.m. Our GameDay Blog is your place for broadcast information, game breakdowns and more.

Game Notes

Virginia and Virginia Tech will play a nationally-televised game on Friday night on ESPN.

The winner of this game claims the Commonwealth Cup for the next year.

The award was started for the 1996 game between the two state foes, with the Hokies receiving the trophy for the first time with a 26-9 win.

The Cup is made of marble and cherry wood, stands four feet high and weighs more than 100 pounds.

The scores of all 98 games in the rivalry are engraved on the sides of the trophy.

Television ESPN

ESPN Radio Virginia Sports Radio Network

Virginia Sports Radio Network Satellite Radio — Sirius 81 | XM 81

Podcast: UVA-Virginia Tech Preview

Chris Graham and Scott German preview the Commonwealth Clash between Virginia (6-5, 3-4 ACC) and Virginia Tech (8-3, 4-3 ACC).



Breakdown: UVA vs. Virginia Tech

It would help UVA’s chances Friday night if it could get something going on in terms of the running game. Over the past five games, the ‘Hoos have been averaging just 82.4 yards per game on the ground, and because of the difficulties in getting the run game going, quarterback Kurt Benkert has had to drop back to pass on 63.6 percent of Virginia’s offensive snaps, throwing 200 passes and being sacked 15 times over the span.

For comparison, during UVA’s four-game winning streak that included the wins over Boise State and Duke, Benkert dropped back to pass on 49.2 percent of the offensive snaps and was sacked four times, and Virginia averaged 153 yards per game on the ground.

It will not be easy to reverse those trends against the Hokies, who under long-time defensive coordinator Bud Foster will stack the box with defenders to clog up running lanes and make it difficult on opponents’ offensive lines in pass protection.

Virginia Tech is third in the ACC in rushing defense, allowing 128.4 yards per game, but is first in opponents’ yards per carry, allowing just 3.4 yards per rushing attempt.

It’s not necessarily easier to just ditch the run in the game plan to try to gain yards through the air against the man coverages that Foster prefers. The Hokies are also third in the ACC in opponents’ passing yards per game, allowing 187.3 yards per game, and fourth in defensive pass efficiency, at 112.8.

You’re kind of picking your poison there, either way.

But it’s not as if all hope is lost. The Virginia defense can more than hold its own, as its showing against Miami would indicate. UVA is second in the ACC against the pass, allowing opponents 182.9 yards per game, and sixth in total defense, allowing 359.0 total yards per game.

Tech quarterback Josh Jackson has been very average the past five games, completing just 50.7 percent of his passes, averaging 180 yards passing per game, throwing five touchdowns while enduring 10 sacks in the span, which has seen the Hokies average just 340.4 yards total offense.

The recent trends suggest a tight, low-scoring game controlled by the defenses and special teams, with turnovers, and points off turnovers, likely playing a determinative role.

Keys to the game: How Virginia can beat Virginia Tech

Gotta establish some kind of running game: Virginia hasn’t been able to run, Virginia Tech doesn’t give up much on the ground, but the ‘Hoos can’t just throw in the towel in the game-planning phase. Look for offensive coordinator Robert Anae to use receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Joe Reed on jet sweeps, reverses and delays the way he did last week at Miami to try to add a dimension to the ground game. But it would also be nice to see Jordan Ellis get some workload early as well.

Stay ahead of the chains: Second-and-six, third-and-four. The more Virginia is able to just get a few yards on the early downs, the less pressure there will be on the offensive line and Benkert on third downs. Third-and-longs will not be good downs for Virginia in the face of Bud Foster pressure.

Put the game on Josh Jackson: Take Virginia Tech’s run game away early, and make Jackson beat you on third downs. Tech’s last five opponents have had success at this, as the numbers indicate, and Jackson and coach Justin Fuente haven’t had the answer yet.