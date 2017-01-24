GameCenter: #12 UVA at #13 Notre Dame in ACC hoops
The AFP GameCenter for tonight’s ACC basketball game between #12 UVA and #13 Notre Dame. Game preview, in-game thread and more.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Notre Dame game will be televised on the ACC Network with Bob Rathbun (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst), streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (11.7 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.4 ppg & 5.6 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (24) and steals (24).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting a team-leading 82.8 percent from the free throw line.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 10 points, including 14.5 ppg as a starter in the past four contests, and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.3 points on 48.1 percent 3-point shooting.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.6 points per game and is shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.
- Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most physical player, is averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite, Jarred Reuter and Ty Jerome are role players off the bench.
Notre Dame Team Notes
- Notre Dame has four players averaging at least 14.0 points-per-game in 2016-17 – Bonzie Colson (15.4), Steve Vasturia (15.0), V.J. Beachem (14.7) and Matt Farrell (14.3). If those averages maintain over 14.0, it would be the first time since the 2001-02 season that the Irish will finish the season with four players averaging 14.0 points or better per game.
- Senior forward V.J. Beachem needs 13 more points this season to reach 1,000 in his career. He would join classmate Steve Vasturia in the 1,000-point club (Vasturia reached the mark against Northwestern earlier this season) and would become the 60th Notre Dame player to score 1,000 points in a career.
Discussion