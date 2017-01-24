GameCenter: #12 UVA at #13 Notre Dame in ACC hoops

a

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.