 jump to example.com

Game times set for 2017 Liberty home football schedule

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 8:52 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Liberty has announced the game times for its six home football games in 2017, highlighted by moving the start time for its evening games to 6 p.m.

libertyThe Flames will welcome a half dozen teams to Williams Stadium in 2017: Morehead State (Sept. 9), Indiana State (Sept. 16), St. Francis, Pa. (Sept. 30), Kennesaw State (Oct. 14), Duquesne (Nov. 4) and Presbyterian (Nov. 11).

Liberty’s matchups against Morehead State, Indiana State, St. Francis, Pa. and Kennesaw State will all have a kickoff time of 6 p.m. In previous years, Liberty had started its evening football games at 7 p.m.

The Flames will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time for its two November contests against Duquesne and Presbyterian.

Liberty will welcome its football alumni back for the team’s home opener against Morehead State on Sept. 6. During this special weekend, Liberty will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the 2007 Big South championship team, Liberty’s first of eight conference titles. The Flames Club will provide additional information to all football alumni in the coming weeks.

Fans can support Liberty Football and enjoy special game-day privileges by joining the Flames Club. The Flames Club exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. All seats at Williams Stadium other than general admission bleacher seats require membership in the Flames Club.

For more information about red reserved bench-back seats, blue premium chair-back seats, or club seats, call the Flames Club at 434-582-CLUB (2582), email FlamesClub@liberty.edu, or visit www.LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub.

Season tickets are available to purchase now with prices remaining the same from the previous season. For more information about becoming a season ticket holder, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

 

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Warner, Kaine introduce Miners Pension Protection Act
Game Notes: No. 10 Virginia hosts Miami in ACC weekend series
Wheat buyers checking quality during Mid-Atlantic tour
Virginia general fund revenue collections down 3.4% in April
Four injured in accident involving Augusta County school bus
Bristol Motor Speedway to host inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia opens NCAA tourney against Elon
Mary Baldwin University names new provost
Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Andrea Kuliasha’s cancer research driven by personal experience
Blue Rocks stun Potomac in second half of doubleheader
Carolina sweeps doubleheader from Hillcats at City Stadium
South Carolina outlasts Liberty, 10-7
Blue Ridge CIT honored as state program of the year
UVA, Inova award seed funding grants to joint research teams
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 