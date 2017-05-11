Game times set for 2017 Liberty home football schedule

Liberty has announced the game times for its six home football games in 2017, highlighted by moving the start time for its evening games to 6 p.m.

The Flames will welcome a half dozen teams to Williams Stadium in 2017: Morehead State (Sept. 9), Indiana State (Sept. 16), St. Francis, Pa. (Sept. 30), Kennesaw State (Oct. 14), Duquesne (Nov. 4) and Presbyterian (Nov. 11).

Liberty’s matchups against Morehead State, Indiana State, St. Francis, Pa. and Kennesaw State will all have a kickoff time of 6 p.m. In previous years, Liberty had started its evening football games at 7 p.m.

The Flames will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time for its two November contests against Duquesne and Presbyterian.

Liberty will welcome its football alumni back for the team’s home opener against Morehead State on Sept. 6. During this special weekend, Liberty will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the 2007 Big South championship team, Liberty’s first of eight conference titles. The Flames Club will provide additional information to all football alumni in the coming weeks.

