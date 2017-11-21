Game Preview: Is this the year that Virginia finally beats Virginia Tech?

The last time Virginia beat Virginia Tech in football was 2003. Facebook launched in 2004. YouTube came online in 2005, Twitter in 2006.

Meaning, yes, UVA football fans have not been able to gloat on social media about their favorite football team beating its hated rivals.

Ever.

Is this finally the year that we get to post what we’ve been waiting for seemingly eternity to be able to post?

The oddsmakers have installed the Hokies as a seven-point road favorite, though that part about Virginia Tech being a road favorite may be just a technicality.

Virginia hasn’t once this season hit 40,000 in attendance for a home game in the 61,500-seat Scott Stadium, though you can rightly expect upwards of 50,000, maybe over 55,000, in the stadium Friday night at 8 p.m.

It will feel, and sound, like a 50-50 split between ‘Hoos and Hokies when the teams take the field, which is what happens when one party to a rivalry has been down for years, the other the hammer to the nail.

But this year’s Virginia team, more than any of recent vintage, seems best-equipped to end the long losing skid in the series, now at 13 games.

UVA (6-5, 3-4 ACC) is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2011, with wins over Georgia Tech (27th in the ESPN Football Power Index), Boise State (FPI 39) and Duke (42 FPI).

And the ‘Hoos are as hot as a team that lost its most recent game by 16 points can possibly be, after last week’s 44-28 loss at #2 Miami, a game that Virginia twice led by two touchdowns, and was still a one-score game with four minutes to go, before the ‘Canes tacked on a couple of late scores to put the game away and enhance their playoff resume.

Quarterback Kurt Benkert had a career game in the loss, throwing for 384 yards and four touchdowns while completing 28 of his 37 pass attempts, with an ugly blemish, a game-tying third-quarter picksix.

The UVA defense more than held its own against the Miami offense, holding the ‘Canes to 358 total yards, nearly 100 yards below their season average coming in.

The keys to defeat: three turnovers leading to 14 Miami points, and special-teams mistakes that flipped field position.

One other: the lack of depth on the offensive line, which was clearly punched out in the fourth quarter, surrendering three sacks, including one of Benkert on a fourth-and-three from the Miami 40 with Virginia trailing 31-28 inside of seven minutes to go that ended the Cavs’ last best chance to pull the upset.

Breakdown: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

It would help UVA’s chances Friday night if it could get something going on in terms of the running game. Over the past five games, the ‘Hoos have been averaging just 82.4 yards per game on the ground, and because of the difficulties in getting the run game going, Benkert has had to drop back to pass on 63.6 percent of Virginia’s offensive snaps, throwing 200 passes and being sacked 15 times over the span.

For comparison, during UVA’s four-game winning streak that included the wins over Boise State and Duke, Benkert dropped back to pass on 49.2 percent of the offensive snaps and was sacked four times, and Virginia averaged 153 yards per game on the ground.

It will not be easy to reverse those trends against the Hokies, who under long-time defensive coordinator Bud Foster will stack the box with defenders to clog up running lanes and make it difficult on opponents’ offensive lines in pass protection.

Virginia Tech is third in the ACC in rushing defense, allowing 128.4 yards per game, but is first in opponents’ yards per carry, allowing just 3.4 yards per rushing attempt.

It’s not necessarily easier to just ditch the run in the game plan to try to gain yards through the air against the man coverages that Foster prefers. The Hokies are also third in the ACC in opponents’ passing yards per game, allowing 187.3 yards per game, and fourth in defensive pass efficiency, at 112.8.

You’re kind of picking your poison there, either way.

But it’s not as if all hope is lost. The Virginia defense can more than hold its own, as its showing against Miami would indicate. UVA is second in the ACC against the pass, allowing opponents 182.9 yards per game, and sixth in total defense, allowing 359.0 total yards per game.

Tech quarterback Josh Jackson has been very average the past five games, completing just 50.7 percent of his passes, averaging 180 yards passing per game, throwing five touchdowns while enduring 10 sacks in the span, which has seen the Hokies average just 340.4 yards total offense.

The recent trends suggest a tight, low-scoring game controlled by the defenses and special teams, with turnovers, and points off turnovers, likely playing a determinative role.

Keys to the game: How Virginia can beat Virginia Tech

Gotta establish some kind of running game: Virginia hasn’t been able to run, Virginia Tech doesn’t give up much on the ground, but the ‘Hoos can’t just throw in the towel in the game-planning phase. Look for offensive coordinator Robert Anae to use receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Joe Reed on jet sweeps, reverses and delays the way he did last week at Miami to try to add a dimension to the ground game. But it would also be nice to see Jordan Ellis get some workload early as well.

Stay ahead of the chains: Second-and-six, third-and-four. The more Virginia is able to just get a few yards on the early downs, the less pressure there will be on the offensive line and Benkert on third downs. Third-and-longs will not be good downs for Virginia in the face of Bud Foster pressure.

Put the game on Josh Jackson: Take Virginia Tech’s run game away early, and make Jackson beat you on third downs. Tech’s last five opponents have had success at this, as the numbers indicate, and Jackson and coach Justin Fuente haven’t had the answer yet.

Bottom line: The streak is over?

Have your OMG! Virginia just beat Virginia Tech in football tweet ready to go around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Game Preview by Chris Graham