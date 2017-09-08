Game Preview: VMI looks to even record in home opener with Catawba
Published Friday, Sep. 8, 2017, 1:58 pm
Everything that could have gone wrong for VMI in its opener at Air Force, did.
The Keydets (0-1) put up just 95 yards of offense in the 62-0 loss, and in the process lost starting quarterback Austin Coulling to injury after a second quarter scramble.
The depth chart for the home opener against Catawba (1-0) has Coulling back at #1, so good news there.
Duncan Hodges, one of the two QBs who saw action in his stead, is listed at #2.
The VMI defense gave up 647 yards to the Falcons, including 457 on the ground.
D2 Catawba opened with a 49-0 win over St. Augustine’s, rolling up 516 yards of offense. Starting quarterback Reid Carlton was 9-of-10 passing for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and backup Patrick O’Brien got same valuable time in relief, throwing 179 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians also ran for 206 yards, getting 107 yards on 20 carries from Eamon Smart and 69 yards on 12 carries from Kenyatta Greene.
The Catawba D limited St. Augustine’s to 182 yards of offense, including just 69 yards through the air, on 10-of-21 passing.
Story by Chris Graham
