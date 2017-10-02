Game Preview: VMI faces another tough test with Samford in SoCon

VMI football is looking to get on track under third-year coach Scott Wachenheim. Samford will not make it easy.

The 20th-ranked Bulldogs (3-2) jumped on previously unbeaten Citadel in a 35-14 win on Saturday. Samford led 28-0 at the end of one and 35-0 midway through the second quarter, highlighted by the big play, including a 57-yard flea flicker that set up one touchdown, and a 70-yard TD pass from quarterback Devlin Hodges to Yassar El-Amin and a 63-yard scoring pass from Hodges to TaDarryl Marshall adding to the early onslaught.

The Samford defense has been an area of weakness, giving up 494.8 yards and 39.7 points per game, though the D looked great in the win over The Citadel, giving up just 346 yards in the win.

VMI (0-5) has struggled due to youth, largely, getting time from 27 first-year players, and notably the Keydets are still not settled at quarterback, with Austin Coulling, Duncan Hodges and Reece Udinski each getting snaps under center, and none standing out to date.

The Keydets are gaining just 209.8 yards and scoring 8.2 points per game, and have been shut out twice.

Game Preview by Chris Graham