Game Preview: Can UVA football get back on track at Pitt?

Remember the respect that UVA football was getting, oh, as of about three days ago? Gone.

The ‘Hoos (5-2, 2-1 ACC) are three-point ‘dogs this weekend at Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC), so, yeah, the bloom is off the rose.

That will happen when you let Boston College hand you your hats in a 41-10 beatdown that was never close.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 24-0 lead with a pair of soft 76-yard TDs, one on a simple jet sweep, the second on an even simpler screen pass, keying the early onslaught.

The offensive line couldn’t block, giving up three sacks, and with the run game gaining just 95 yards. The defense couldn’t tackle, giving up 512 yards.

It would be best to stop rehashing how bad it was, burn the game film and move the hell on, so we will.

Pitt rallied last week to pick up its first ACC win at Duke, 24-17, this past Saturday, putting up 485 yards of offense against a Blue Devils defense that is fourth in the conference (334.4 yards per game in 2017).

It was a totally out-of-character performance for the Panthers, who rank 12th in the ACC in total offense (370.5 yards per game).

The bulk of the damage last week came on the ground, with Darrin Hall gaining 254 yards on 24 carries, with three touchdowns, including a 79-yard TD run in the first quarter and a 92-yarder in the third.

You didn’t want to know that, about the big plays, with how BC scored on two big plays early last week, but we weren’t supposed to be talking about last week.

Sorry.

QB Ben DiNucci isn’t all that efficient or particularly effective (54.8 percent completion rate, 3 TDs/3 INTs).

He does have weapons on the perimeter in the form of Jester Weah (27 catches, 17 yards per catch, three TDs), Quadree Henderson (11.5 yards per catch, 5.6 yards per rush) and Rafael Araujo-Lopez (36 catches, 12.3 yards per catch).

The Pitt defense gives up 434 yards per game, but looked stout last week in the win at Duke, limiting the Blue Devils to 359 yards and forcing two turnovers.

The Panthers do seem susceptible to giving up yards on the ground, where opponents average 4.7 yards per carry and 163.6 yards per game.

Duke managed only 76 yards on 26 rushes last week. Maybe an outlier, maybe not.

Virginia sure hopes its pitiful performance against BC (there we go again) was an outlier, and it probably was. You almost have to chalk that one up to a team that hasn’t had a lot of history with four-game winning streaks having difficulty being able to stand that kind of prosperity for much longer.

Which is why we won’t be bragging here about Virginia’s still gaudy offensive and defensive numbers in our game breakdown.

Earned, not given, right? The ‘Hoos are an 0-1 team that just got beat 41-10 by a below-average outfit. What happened before that was just prelude.

