Game Notes: Waynesboro travels to Harrisonburg in VBL clash

Tonight the Harrisonburg Turks (9-12) are back at home against the Waynesboro Generals (11-7). The Generals currently sit right above the Turks in second place in the South Division. Game time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.

Probable starters for the game are Gabe Mosser (1-0) for the Generals and Zak Devermann (1-2) for the Turks. Mosser plays his college ball at Shippensburg University and has an ERA of 8.48 this season. Devermann plays for the University of Illinois and has an ERA of 3.11. In two appearances against the Generals, he has worked 5.0 innings only allowing two earned on six hits and struck out four.

Tonight is United Way and Internet Safety Night! United Way staff and Volunteers are admitted into the ballpark free with invitation or a United Way shirt.

Last night the Turks fell to Purcellville (13-7) 7-5. Trevin Esquera and former Turk Brenton Sanders led the way for the Cannons. They each went 2-for-4 and had two RBI. Esquerra added a run scored as well. Brendan Venter led the charge for the Turks, going 3-for-4 with a homer and 3 RBI. Tony Beam extends his hit-streak to seven games, which is third highest on the season for the Turks behind Bryan Arias’ eight-game and Ty Andrus nine-game streaks.

Matt Young (0-1) made his first appearance for the Turks this season. He worked 3.2 innings and struck out five, but gave up five earned on eight hits. Eric Yankey pitched well the last three innings, only allowing one hit and struck out four. Andy Crum (2-1) got the decision for the Cannons. He pitched 7.0 innings and gave up three runs on five hits and struck out six. His Valley League ERA is 2.21 this season.

The Turks are idle on Thursday, and then are back at home against the Cardinals of Front Royal (10-10) on Friday. That game will be MedExpress Friday Family Fun Night! The activities will be available for kids starting at 7pm in the concourse area in Veterans Memorial Park. It will also be MRL Free Friday Night! Students who participate in the MRL summer program and are wearing their bracelet are granted free admission as special guests.

Other games tonight:

Purcellville @ Strasburg – 7pm

New Market @ Covington – 7pm

Charlottesville @ Woodstock – 7pm

Front Royal @ Staunton – 7:30pm