Game Notes: VMI to host Mercer in Southern Conference weekend series

Published Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, 8:38 pm

vmi baseballVMI baseball will return to action Thursday, as the Keydets open a three-game series with the SoCon leaders, the Mercer Bears. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Games Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.) will follow.

 

How to Follow

Fans can see the games live and free of charge – with participating provider – on WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Wade Branner and Chris Graham will provide the play-by-play and commentary. In addition, live stats and periodic updates via the @vmibaseco Twitter page will be available.

 

Probable Starting Pitchers

Thursday: MU RHP Ryan Askew vs. VMI RHP Matt Eagle
Friday: MU LHP Austin Cox vs. VMI RHP Josh Winder
Saturday: MU RHP Kevin Coulter vs. VMI LHP Brandon Barbery

 

First Words – Game Notes

This series will mark the first time since April 29 of last year that Josh Winder will not start game one of a weekend series for the Keydets. Matt Eagle started that day as well. Eagle and Winder have combined to open up VMI’s last 20 weekend series, a stretch that dates back to opening day of last season.

Jake Huggins enters this series having reached base in 16 consecutive contests, the longest streak by a Keydet this year. Last season, Jacob Jaye reached base in 23 straight games, Matt Pita did so in 17 and Collin Fleischer equaled Huggins by reaching in 16 straight.

Last weekend’s series win at Wofford was VMI’s first win in a SoCon series since May 14-15, 2015, when the Keydets won two out of three at Western Carolina.

 

Next Time Out

Following this game, the Keydets return to action Tuesday in Richmond, taking on VCU at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

