Game Notes: VMI baseball plays host to UNCG this weekend

VMI baseball will return to action Friday, when the Keydets open a three-game series against the Spartans of UNCG at Gray-Minor Stadium. First pitch is set for6 p.m., with games at 6 p.m. and 2 p.m. to follow.

How to Follow

Fans can see all three games – with participating provider – free of charge via WatchESPN and the ESPN app. AFP editor Chris Graham joins Wade Branner with the broadcast commentary. In addition, live stats and periodic updates on the @VMIbaseco Twitter page will be available.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday : UNCG LHP Bryce Hensley vs. VMI RHP Josh Winder

: UNCG LHP Bryce Hensley vs. VMI RHP Josh Winder Saturday : UNCG RHP Matt Frisbee vs. VMI LHP Brandon Barbery

: UNCG RHP Matt Frisbee vs. VMI LHP Brandon Barbery Sunday : UNCG RHP Dan Loats vs. VMI TBA

Senior Day

The annual VMI baseball senior day ceremony will take place prior to Sunday’s game. The senior players, along with student assistant Dallas Wood, will be recognized at 1:30 p.m.

ALS Awareness Weekend

Both teams will be wearing wristbands this weekend to promote awareness for the fight against ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. For more information, please visit www.alsa.org.

First Words – Game Notes

DH Matt Dunlevy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting 9 for 16. Dunlevy, in fact, has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with six multi-hit efforts during that time.

Josh Winder was tabbed Academic All-District on Thursday, and will now be on the ballot for Academic All-American honors later this month. Winder enters this weekend ranked 10th in Division I with 90 strikeouts.

Although UNCG swept the series between these clubs last year, VMI has won four of the past six meetings in Lexington.

Next Time Out

Following this weekend, the Keydets will next be in action Friday in Greenville, S.C. against the Furman Paladins. First pitch of the three-game series is set for 6 p.m.

NOTE: Game notes will be available late Thursday afternoon.