Game Notes: UVA vs. Navy in 2017 Military Bowl

Game Notes for the 2017 Military Bowl matchup between UVA (6-6) and Navy (6-6).

The Series vs. The Midshipmen

• This is the 39th renewal of a rivalry that dates back to the 1889 season, the second year of Virginia football. Navy holds a 27-11 record in the all-time series, including a 19-5 mark in Annapolis.

• There is a difference in the series record between the two schools because of a game in 1895 that was scheduled for Nov. 2. UVA did not make the trip due to the historic fire that destroyed the Rotunda and its annex on Oct. 27, 1895. Navy counts the game as a forfeit win and UVA recognizes the game as mutually canceled.

• Virginia has won five straight in the series and has won three of its last four in Annapolis.

• The 1934 and 1956 meetings are the only netural site games in the series and neither venue exists today. The 1934 contest was played at Washington, D.C.’s Griffith Stadium, while the 1956 meeting took place at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium.

Game Notes

• Virginia is making its 19th bowl appearance and its first bowl matchup against a team from the American Athletic Conference. UVA is one of four bowl teams in 2017 that will play a “road game” in its bowl. Akron (Boca Raton), Iowa State (Liberty) and Wisconsin (Orange) also will face opponents in their home stadium.

• UVA’s all-time leader in wins by a head coach, George Welsh, is a 1956 graduate of the Naval Academy. The Hall of Fame coach was the head coach at Navy from 1973-81 and posted a 55-46-1 record, the second most wins in program history. Coach Welsh went on to post a 134-86-3 record from 1982-2000 at Virginia.

• ILB Micah Kiser (134), FS Quin Blanding (121) and ILB Jordan Mack (105) are the only trio of teammates in the nation to each have at least 100 tackles.

• Olamide Zaccheaus (833), Andre Levrone (662) and Doni Dowling (632) are the first UVA receiving trio to have 600 or more receiving yards in the same season. The 2011 season is the only time in program history three Cavaliers even had 500 or more receiving yards in the same season.

• Olamide Zaccheaus (80) needs four receptions to pass Billy McMullen’s 2001 single-season UVA record of 83 receptions.