Game Notes: No. 9 UVA hosts No. 6 Louisville on Monday
No. 9 UVA (17-5, 7-3 ACC) hosts No. 6 Louisville (19-4, 7-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Monday, Feb. 6. Tipoff for the Big Monday showdown at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers own a three-game winning streak against the Cardinals, including a 61-53 in ACC-opening action on Dec. 28.
- As of Feb. 5, Virginia and Louisville are tied for third in the ACC at 7-3.
- The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense (54 ppg) and second in turnovers per game (9.9).
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 11.9 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
- Ty Jerome is averaging 9.8 points and 19.8 minutes the past four games. Jerome had a career-best 15 points at Villanova (1/29/17).
- Virginia is 38-2 in ACC home games since 2012-13.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Louisville game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 182-77 in eight seasons at UVA and 251-110 in 11 seasons overall
- Louisville: Rick Pitino (Massachusetts, 1974), 410-138 in 16 seasons at Louisville and 764-266 in 32 seasons overall
In The National Rankings
- As of Feb. 5, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (54 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.9), sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56), 11th in field goal percentage (49.4%), 13th in 3-point field goal percentage (49.3%), 14th in scoring margin (+14.9), 16th in field goal percentage defense (39.2%), 19th in turnover margin (+3.5) and 22nd in fouls per game (16.1).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
- The Cavaliers have held 14 of their opponents to 54 or fewer points and seven opponents to 50 or fewer points.
UVA Ranked No. 9/11 In Jan. 30 Polls
- UVA is ranked No. 9 in the Jan. 30 AP poll and No. 11 in USA Today Coaches’ poll.
- UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 58 AP polls.
- UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- UVA has been ranked in 59 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. Louisville
- The Cavaliers are 9-4 all-time vs. Louisville in the series that dates back to 1923-24.
- UVA has a three-game winning streak against Louisville and is 4-1 vs. the Cardinals in ACC action.
- UVA posted a 63-51 win at Louisville in its ACC opener on Dec. 28.
- The Cavaliers are 4-1 against the Cardinals in Charlottesville, including wins in 2015 (52-47) and 2016 (68-46) at John Paul Jones Arena.
- UVA has held Louisville to 59 or fewer points in five contests since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014-15.
- Tony Bennett is 4-1 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.
- London Perrantes is Virginia’s current career leading scorer against Louisville, averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in five career games against the Cardinals.
Last Time Against The Cardinals
- Devon Hall tallied 10 points to lead then-No. 12 Virginia to a 61-53 win at No. 6 Louisville on Dec. 28, 2016.
- London Perrantes added nine points, seven assists and four rebounds as UVA won at Louisville for the second straight season.
- UVA jumped to a 16-4 lead and limited Louisville to 36.8 percent shooting in the first half.
- The Cavaliers out-rebounded the Cardinals 31-26 en route to their third consecutive win against Louisville.
- UVA tallied 18 points off 14 Louisville turnovers.
- Deng Adel, Tony Hicks and Quentin Snider led the Cardinals with eight points each.
Last Time Out
- Tyus Battle and Andrew White each scored 23 points to lift Syracuse to a 66-62 win over No. 9 Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Carrier Dome.
- Kyle Guy led UVA with 14 points and London Perrantes added 11.
- UVA led 34-22 at halftime, but Syracuse responded with a 19-2 run to begin the second half.
- Syracuse shot 54.8 percent, marking a season high against the Cavaliers this season.
- Ty Jerome added nine points for UVA and Mamadi Diakite chipped in eight points as the Cavaliers had 33 points off the bench.
- UVA shot 50 percent from 3-point range, highlighted by Guy’s 4 of 6 effort.
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (11.9 ppg) and assists (4 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.5 ppg & 5.9 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (28) and steals (27).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.5 points per game.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.8 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies.
- Jack Salt is averaging 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game after averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Ty Jerome is averaging 9.8 points on 60.9 percent shooting, including 47.4 percent (9-19) from 3-point range, the past four games.
- Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are role players off the bench.
On The Horizon
- No. 9 Virginia travels to in-state rival Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Sunday, Feb. 12. Tipoff at Cassell Coliseum is set for 6:30 p.m.
Discussion