Game Notes: UVA basketball hosts Monmouth on Sunday
Virginia (3-0) hosts Monmouth (2-1) in men’s basketball non-conference action on Sunday (Nov. 19). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 1 p.m. Game notes provided by UVA media relations.
For Openers
- Virginia meets Monmouth for the first time.
- The game is part of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
- UVA has started 3-0 for the second straight season and is 103-33 (.757) in non-conference action under Tony Bennett.
- Kyle Guy is averaging a team-leading 19.7 points and is shooting 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from 3-point range.
Broadcast Information
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 191-83 in nine seasons at UVA and 260-116 in 12 seasons overall.
- Monmouth: King Rice (North Carolina, 1992), 108-93 in seven seasons at Monmouth.
There’s No Place Like Home
- Virginia is 152-40 (.792), including a 2-0 mark in 2017-18, in 12 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.
- The Cavaliers finished undefeated at home (15-0) in 2015-16.
- UVA is 114-24 (.826), including a 79-9 (.898) mark the past six seasons, at home under head coach Tony Bennett.
- Virginia is 41-4 in ACC home games over the past five seasons.
- UVA has won 11 or more home games for eight straight seasons.
UVA Receiving Votes in Rankings
- UVA received votes in the first Associated Press regular-season poll and USA Today Coaches’ preseason poll.
- The Cavaliers received votes in the preseason rankings in both polls, snapping a streak of 64 consecutive weeks in the AP rankings since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA was ranked in the top 10 in the preseason rankings in each of the past three seasons (2014-16).
- Last season, the Cavaliers ranked No. 24 in the final AP poll and received votes in the USA Today Coaches’ poll.
Last Time Out
- Kyle Guy scored a career-high 29 points to lift Virginia to a 76-67 win at VCU on Friday, Nov. 17.
- Guy drilled 11 of 20 shots, including five 3-pointers, and added a career-high four steals in UVA’s second straight win against VCU.
- Ty Jerome added a season-high 13 points and career-best seven assists.
- Isaac Vann led three VCU players in double figures with 19 points.
- UVA shot 50.8 percent (31-of-61) from the floor and 43.5 percent (10-23) from 3-point range.
- Isaiah Wilkins chipped in eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and took three charges.
- The Cavaliers committed a season-low five turnovers and had 18 fast break points.
- UVA added 16 points off 12 VCU turnovers.
- VCU outrebounded UVA 36-26.
All-Time Against the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
- Virginia meets a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the first time since posting a 54-45 win over Fairfield during the 2012-13 season.
- UVA is 8-0 all-time against current Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference members (3-0 vs. Fairfield, 1-0 vs. Canisius, 1-0 vs. Iona, 1-0 vs. Manhattan, 1-0 vs. Rider and 1-0 vs. Siena).
- Tony Bennett is 2-0 all-time vs. Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opponents at Virginia (79-46 win over Rider in 2009 and 54-45 win over Fairfield in 2012).
Getting Defensive
- UVA is allowing 54.7 points per game and has held two of its 2017-18 opponents to fewer than 50 points, limiting UNCG to 48 points and Austin Peay 49.
- The Cavaliers are 66-2 when limiting their opponents to fewer than 50 points under head coach Tony Bennett.
- In 2016-17, Virginia led the nation in scoring defense (56.4 ppg) for the third time under Bennett.
- Bennett-coached teams have led the nation in scoring defense four times (2008-09, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17) and finished in the top-five nationally in eight of 11 seasons.
- Bennett-coached teams are 91-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points during his 12-year coaching career.
Hoo Are These Cavaliers?
- Virginia returns three starters – Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins and Jack Salt – and five other letterwinners including Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Mamadi Diakite from last year’s 23-11 team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
- UVA has started Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins and Jack Salt in each of its first three games.
- Hall is UVA’s top returning scorer at 8.4 points per game, which marks the third time in school history that UVA started the season without a returning double-digit scorer (1998-99, Colin Ducharme averaged 7.8 ppg in 1997-98 and 1969-70, Chip Case averaged 7.2 ppg in 1968-69).
- Guy leads UVA in scoring at 19.7 points per game and is shooting 51.4 percent from the floor, including 53.3 percent from 3-point range.
- Hall is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, while point guard Ty Jerome is averaging 8.3 points and a team-leading 3.0 assists.
- Wilkins is averaging 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
- Salt is averaging 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds, while graduate transfer Nigel Johnson is averaging 7.7 points after averaging 11.3 points for Rutgers last season.
- Diakite (3.7 ppg & 3.0 rpg) and redshirt freshmen De’Andre Hunter (5.0 ppg) and Jay Huff (9.0 ppg) are key contributors off the bench.
- Marco Anthony provides depth and fellow rookie Francesco Badocchi is expected to redshirt the 2017-18 season.
On the Horizon
- Virginia plays Vanderbilt onThursday, Nov. 23at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tipoff at Barclays Center is set for 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
