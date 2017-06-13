 jump to example.com

Game Notes: Turks travel to Purcellville

Published Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017, 2:34 pm

The Harrisonburg Turks (3-6) look to avenge their previous loss to Purcellville (6-2) tonight on the road. Last time they played, the Turks lost 8-3 on pretty consistent scoring by the Cannons, scoring in almost every inning. Game time will be 7pm.

Probable starters for tonight’s game are Rhett Willis (0-1) for the Turks and Sean Gabel (0-0) for the Cannons. In Willis’ first appearance, he pitched well. He only gave up one run on one hit and added seven strikeouts against the Staunton Braves (3-6). In his second appearance, he lost the decision, giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings pitched against the Waynesboro Generals (5-4), who just lost against the Cannons last night. Willis’ ERA is 3.37. This will be Gabel’s second appearance this season. In his first appearance he gave up three earned runs on six hits against the Front Royal Cardinals (5-3). His ERA is 5.78.

Last night the Turks played on the road against Woodstock (5-4). The final score ended in a loss for the Turks, 10-3. The River Bandits out-hit the Turks 12-5, as Ty Andrus’ hitting streak comes to an end. Bryan Arias extends his hit streak to seven games, leading the team with a 2-for-4 performance and adding an RBI.

Leading the way for the River Bandits was Jordan Braniff and Danton Hyman. Braniff went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Hyman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Nick Fuhs (1-1) took the decision, pitching six innings and giving up two runs on four hits. Jarred Taylor (0-2) takes his second loss of the season. Luke Samson (0-1) got accredited with save, which was his first of the season.

The Turks will play again Wednesday night against the Generals. This will start another 3-game home stand at Veterans Memorial Park.

Wednesday night’s game is DCCU’s Pack the Park Night! Fans get free admission if they present tickets they received at a local Dupont Community Credit Union. The game will start at 7:30pm.

Other games tonight:

  • Woodstock @ Winchester – 7pm
  • Staunton @ Strasburg – 7pm
  • Charlottesville @ Front Royal – 7pm
  • Covington @ New Market – 7:30pm
