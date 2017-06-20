Game Notes: Turks travel to New Market on Tuesday
Published Tuesday, Jun. 20, 2017, 12:55 pm
Front Page » Sports » Game Notes: Turks travel to New Market on Tuesday
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Harrisonburg Turks (4-10) and the New Market Rebels (8-6) face off at Rebel Park tonight. Start time will be 7:30pm.
The probable starter for the Rebels is Joe Bobiak (1-1). In his three appearances this season, Bobiak pitched 11 innings giving up 14 hits and adding 12 strikeouts. His ERA is 4.90. The Turks probable starter is not available.
There has been a few new additions to the Turks roster over this past weekend, three from the Deamon Deacons of Wake Forest. Cater Bach and Chris Farish who are both pitchers made their first appearances as well as Nick DiPonzio who plays in the outfield. Tevin Mitchell, from Cal Santa Barbara, has made his way into the starting lineup. He has been playing at shortstop. The newest addition to the Turks roster is Brendan Venter. He played his college ball McLennan and will be transferring to Auburn University. He played in 60 games for McLennan and batted .385 in 2016 and .353 this past season. He had 15 homers and 69 RBI in each of his two seasons.
On Wednesday, the Turks will be back at home against Woodstock (7-7). Last time the Turks played the River Bandits they fell 10-3. Start time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.
Wednesday’s game will be June is Dairy Month Pack the Park Night! Fans that present the ad from the DNR will get free admission into the game.
Other games tonight:
- Strasburg @ Waynesboro – 7pm
- Woodstock @ Front Royal – 7pm
- Staunton @ Covington – 7pm
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion