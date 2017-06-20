Game Notes: Turks travel to New Market on Tuesday

The Harrisonburg Turks (4-10) and the New Market Rebels (8-6) face off at Rebel Park tonight. Start time will be 7:30pm.

The probable starter for the Rebels is Joe Bobiak (1-1). In his three appearances this season, Bobiak pitched 11 innings giving up 14 hits and adding 12 strikeouts. His ERA is 4.90. The Turks probable starter is not available.

There has been a few new additions to the Turks roster over this past weekend, three from the Deamon Deacons of Wake Forest. Cater Bach and Chris Farish who are both pitchers made their first appearances as well as Nick DiPonzio who plays in the outfield. Tevin Mitchell, from Cal Santa Barbara, has made his way into the starting lineup. He has been playing at shortstop. The newest addition to the Turks roster is Brendan Venter. He played his college ball McLennan and will be transferring to Auburn University. He played in 60 games for McLennan and batted .385 in 2016 and .353 this past season. He had 15 homers and 69 RBI in each of his two seasons.

On Wednesday, the Turks will be back at home against Woodstock (7-7). Last time the Turks played the River Bandits they fell 10-3. Start time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.

Wednesday’s game will be June is Dairy Month Pack the Park Night! Fans that present the ad from the DNR will get free admission into the game.

Other games tonight:

Strasburg @ Waynesboro – 7pm

Woodstock @ Front Royal – 7pm

Staunton @ Covington – 7pm