Game Notes: Turks ride three-game winning streak into Friday night tilt

The Harrisonburg Turks (7-10) look for their fourth win in a row when they play at home tonight against Staunton (7-8). This is the fourth meeting between the Turks and the Braves, with the Braves leading the series 2-1. Game time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.

Probable starters for tonight are Mason Studstill (2-0) for the Turks and Jordan Cox (0-0) for the Braves. Studstill has an ERA of 3.00 in three appearances and has totaled 15 strikeouts. Cox has faced two of the Turks batters (6/10) and faced two and struck them both out. His ERA on the season is 0.87 and has 14 strikeouts.

Tonight’s game marks another MedExpress Friday Family Fun Night! There will be activities for kids right inside the gate from 7-8pm.

Carter Bach had good first start of the Valley League season, pitching 5.0 innings only allowing one hit and struck out four against Covington (5-11) last night. His college teammate Chris Farish came in to relieve him and pitched 3.0 innings and struck out nine batters to get the decision. John Gregory came in to get the save in the ninth allowing only one hit and struck out two. Tony Beam led the Turks with a 3-for-5 and a RBI performance as well as Joe Lytle going 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored.

Bruce Strickland led the way for the Lumberjacks. He went 2-for-4 with a homer, a RBI, and two runs scored. PJ Piesko got the start and pitched 5.2 innings and only allowed one earned on two hits. Walker Jones (0-2) took the loss. He pitched 3.1 innings and gave up two earned on seven hits. His ERA is 3.95.

The Turks are back at home again tomorrow night. They play the Charlottesville TomSox (10-5) at 7:30pm. The Turks have been pretty successful against the TomSox, beating them both times they have played this season.

