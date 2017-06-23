 jump to example.com

Game Notes: Turks ride three-game winning streak into Friday night tilt

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 11:57 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Harrisonburg Turks (7-10) look for their fourth win in a row when they play at home tonight against Staunton (7-8). This is the fourth meeting between the Turks and the Braves, with the Braves leading the series 2-1. Game time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.

Probable starters for tonight are Mason Studstill (2-0) for the Turks and Jordan Cox (0-0) for the Braves. Studstill has an ERA of 3.00 in three appearances and has totaled 15 strikeouts. Cox has faced two of the Turks batters (6/10) and faced two and struck them both out. His ERA on the season is 0.87 and has 14 strikeouts.

Tonight’s game marks another MedExpress Friday Family Fun Night! There will be activities for kids right inside the gate from 7-8pm.

Carter Bach had good first start of the Valley League season, pitching 5.0 innings only allowing one hit and struck out four against Covington (5-11) last night. His college teammate Chris Farish came in to relieve him and pitched 3.0 innings and struck out nine batters to get the decision. John Gregory came in to get the save in the ninth allowing only one hit and struck out two. Tony Beam led the Turks with a 3-for-5 and a RBI performance as well as Joe Lytle going 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored.

Bruce Strickland led the way for the Lumberjacks. He went 2-for-4 with a homer, a RBI, and two runs scored. PJ Piesko got the start and pitched 5.2 innings and only allowed one earned on two hits. Walker Jones (0-2) took the loss. He pitched 3.1 innings and gave up two earned on seven hits. His ERA is 3.95.

The Turks are back at home again tomorrow night. They play the Charlottesville TomSox (10-5) at 7:30pm. The Turks have been pretty successful against the TomSox, beating them both times they have played this season.

Other games tonight:

  • Woodstock @ Front Royal– 7pm
  • Covington @ Waynesboro – 7pm
  • Strasburg @ Purcellville – 7pm
  • Winchester @ New Market – 7:30pm
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Distillers Association advocates for tax cut on Capitol Hill
Groups blast federal environmental analysis on Mountain Valley Pipeline
P-Nats open second half with win
Sounds of Summer returns to Belmont Park
Sinkhole repairs causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Trade show booth ideas to rock your show
McAuliffe announces 2017 Women Veterans Summit
Bridgewater College police chief to serve on Virginia Campus Law Enforcement Organization
Bipartisan bill to advance development of unmanned aircraft systems
Bieber dominates in 3-0 Hillcats shutout win
Gage goes the distance in Squirrels win
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park touts History at Sunset
Waynesboro YMCA announces Bill Nicholson as director of competitive swimming
Winchester Metals to create 17 new jobs in Frederick County
Sen. Warner meets with Virginia parents opposed to steep Medicaid cuts
Terry McAuliffe on Senate GOP healthcare proposal
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 