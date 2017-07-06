Game Notes: Turks looking to win fifth in a row

The Harrisonburg Turks (13-14) look to win fifth in a row and get to .500 when they play at Strasburg (12-13), who are looking for a .500 record themselves, tonight at 7pm.

Chris Farish (1-0) looks to prove his spot in the Valley League after making the All-Star South roster. The probable starter for the Express was unavailable.

Last night the Turks dominated the Winchester Royals (10-15) 10-5. After the one hour rain delay, Matt Young (1-1) went right to work, pitching 5.0 innings and only allowing one earned on three hits. He ended up with eight K’s on the night. Kyle Fulton (0-2) took his second loss on the season. He worked 2.0 innings and gave up five earned on six hits.

Austin Embler and Bryan Arias both had three hits and three runs for the Turks. Embler went 3-for-4 with three a RBI and Arias went 3-for-6 with a season-high seven RBI and two homers. The other two RBI went to another All-Star Tony Beam. He extended his hit-streak to twelve games, going 2-for-3. Alex Reynolds was the only one on the Royals lineup to have more than one hit, going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Reynolds as well as Alejandro Rivero hit homers, but was just not enough to overcome the Turks 14 hits.

The Turks are idle on Friday, and play last-placed Covington (7-18) on Saturday night before the All-Star game on Sunday.

Other games tonight:

Charlottesville @ Front Royal – 7pm

Winchester @ Waynesboro – 7pm

Purcellville @ Staunton – 7:30pm

Covington @ New Market – 7:30pm