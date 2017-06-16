 jump to example.com

Game Notes: Turks look for win in first matchup with Lumberjacks

Published Friday, Jun. 16, 2017, 2:41 pm

The Harrisonburg Turks (3-9) will face Covington (3-8) on MedExpress Friday Family Fun Night. Activities are from 7-8 pm right inside the gates of Veterans Memorial Park. Start time will be 7:30pm.

Probable starters for the game will be Kyle Craft (1-0) for the Lumberjacks and Tucker McCoy (0-0) for the Turks. Craft earned his first decision against Purcellville (7-4) on June 6. He pitched 3.2 innings allowing two hits and no runs. He has an ERA of 0.00 in 6.1 innings pitched this season. McCoy has made two appearances this season. He has pitched 9.1 innings, having an ERA of 2.89 and totaling nine strikeouts.

Last night Strasburg (6-6) beat the Turks in a high-scoring 11-10 game. The Turks were down 8-1 after the first half of the third inning, but it wasn’t enough for the Express’ 3-run eighth inning.

Tyler Martin and Mo Landry lead the way for the Express. Martin went 3-for-6 with two runs and a RBI and Landry went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs. Kyle McCann went 1-for-2 with a 3-run homer as well as an additional run scored for the Turks. Austin Embler went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Pat Kelley (1-0) earned his first win of the season for the Express. He pitched one inning and allowed one earned run on three hits. Brandon Quaranta entered the game as the left-fielder, but went onto the mound in the ninth to earn the save. Davis Kirkpatrick (1-1) took the loss for the Turks. This was his first loss of the season. He pitched two innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and added five strikeouts.

The Turks next game will be on the road against the Charlottesville TomSox (8-3) on Saturday night. Start time will be 7pm.

Other games tonight:

  • Waynesboro @ Charlottesville – 7pm
  • New Market @ Winchester – 7pm
  • Woodstock @ Strasburg – 7pm
  • Purcellville @ Staunton – 7:30pm
