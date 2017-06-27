Game Notes: Turks look to get first win over Purcellville

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Harrisonburg Turks (9-11) play Purcellville Cannons (12-7) on the road tonight at 7pm. The Turks have yet to get a win against the North divisional leader as they are 0-2 on the season, including a 7-0 shutout the last meeting.

The Cannons probable starter for tonight is Alex London (1-0). In his four appearances in the Valley League this season, he has an ERA of 4.42 and got his first decision against Winchester (8-12) on June 9. He has struck out 17 batters. The Turks probable starter is unavailable.

On Sunday night the Turks played at Covington (5-14) and got the win 10-6. Leading the way for the Turks was Tony Beam and Andrew Llwellyn, who had 3 RBI each. Beam extended his hit-streak to six games and also added a run. Ty Andrus also hit well, going 3-for-4 with three runs for the Turks. For the Lumberjacks, Bruce Strickland led the way. He went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer. He is batting .379 on the season.

Tomorrow night the Turks are back at home against the Waynesboro Generals (11-7). The Generals currently sit right above the Turks in second place in the South division. Game time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.

Tomorrow night is United Way and Internet Safety Night! United Way staff and Volunteers are admitted into the ballpark free with invitation or a United Way shirt.

Other games tonight:

Front Royal @ Winchester – 7pm

Staunton @ Waynesboro – 7pm

Strasburg @ Charlottesville – 7pm