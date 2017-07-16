Game Notes: Turks look to build on hot streak

The Harrisonburg Turks (16-17) have now won three in a row and look for their fourth in a home contest against the New Market Rebels (19-14). The Turks and the Rebels are both having a good start to the second half of the season, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Probable starters for tonight are John Gregory (1-0) for the Turks and Kyle Luigs (1-2) for the Rebels. This will be Gregory’s tenth appearance compared to Luigs’ sixth, but Luigs does have the upper-hand in the ERA, having a 2.41. Gregory’s is 3.47 this season. First pitch at Veterans Memorial Park is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

Tonight is Pack the Pews Youth Sunday. For more information, go to harrisonburgturks.com.

Last night the Turks dominated Waynesboro (18-15) 7-3. The Generals got on the board first, getting one run, but the Turks four-run eighth inning was too much for the Generals to recover from. The Turks outhit the Generals 14-9.

Austin Embler and Elliott Cary lead the Turks with their bat. Embler went 3-for-5 with a RBI and socred a run. Cary scored two runs as a part of a 2-for-4 performance. For the third time this season, all the Turks in the lineup got at least a base hit.

McClain Bradley had a good game at the plate for the Generals. He went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Dakota Robbins also did well, going 2-for-3 and a run scored.

Jacob Ramos (1-2) got his first decision, pitching 3.0 innings only allowing two hits and no runs while striking out six. John Hisel (0-2) got his second loss of the season, allowing four runs on four hits.

Harrisonburg will be idle on Monday and Tuesday, and then are on the road to Woodstock (11-20) Wendesday.

