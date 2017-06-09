 jump to example.com

Game Notes: Turks look to break losing skid

Published Friday, Jun. 9, 2017, 12:43 pm

The Harrisonburg Turks (1-5) will play at Veterans Memorial Park again on Friday. They play the Charlottesville TomSox (5-1) at 7:30pm. The probable starters for the game will be Mason Studstill (1-0) for the Turks and Justin Sorokowski (0-0) for the TomSox.

Studstill got his first decision against Waynesboro (6/4). He allowed just one run on three hits in six innings pitched. This will be Sorokowski’s second appearance and first start for the TomSox. In his first appearance against Waynesboro (6/3) he pitched four innings and allowed two runs on six hits.

The TomSox are coming off a huge 17-7 win over Strasburg (2-3) Thursday night. Kyle Battle went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Michael Wielansky is batting .333 this summer so far. Last night he went 2-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Last night, Trevin Esquera lead the way for Purcellville (4-1) hitting 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Cannons over the Turks 8-3. Trey McDyre went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Tony Beam went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Turks. Tanner Dofflemeyer and Austin Embler each had hits to go along with an RBI. Ty Andrus for the Turks extended his hit-streak to six games with his 1-for-5 performance.

Colin Reid earned his first decision of the season. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three hits on three runs and added four strikeouts. Zak Devermann took his first loss of the season. He pitched five innings and gave up four hits on four runs and had six strikeouts.

The Turks will play at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday night. Their opponent will be the Staunton Braves (3-3). First pitch is scheduled for 7:30pm.

 

Other games tonight:

  • Purcellville @ Winchester – 7pm
  • Strasburg @ Front Royal – 7pm
  • Waynesboro @ Covington – 7pm
