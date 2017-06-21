 jump to example.com

Game Notes: Turks host Woodstock on Wednesday

Published Wednesday, Jun. 21, 2017, 9:42 am

The Harrisonburg Turks (5-10) are back at home tonight to face Woodstock (7-8). Last time the Turks played the River Bandits they fell 10-3. Start time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.

Tonight’s game will be June is Dairy Month Pack the Park Night! Fans that present the ad from the DNR will get free admission into the game.

Last night, the Turks got the win at Rebels Park against New Market (8-7) 3-2. After an error by the Rebels in the top of the 10th that scored Tevin Mitchell, Joe Lytle came up to bat. He got struck out but disagreed with the call and got ejected from the contest. The error by the Rebels was the last of four of the game.

Rhett Willis (0-2) got the start for the Turks. He pitched 5.0 innings, giving up five hits on two earned runs and added four strikeouts. Davis Kirkpatrick (2-1) got the win. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up no runs on three hits and added three strikeouts. His ERA for the season is 0.52. Chandler Raiden (2-1) got the loss for the Rebels. He pitched 2.1 innings and gave up two hits and one run.

Tony Beam had a good batting performance last night, going 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Turks. Tevin Mitchell and Andrew Llewellyn also played well. Mitchell went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Llewellyn went 2-for-3. The newcomer Brendan Venter got his first hit, going 1-for-5. Conner Corbitt and Hunter Lipscomb led the way for the Rebels, both combining for half the team’s hits.

Tomorrow night the Turks will be on the road to face Covington (5-9). Start time will be 7pm. The Turks will be at home on Friday and Saturday.

Other games tonight:

  • Staunton @ Waynesboro – 7pm
  • Charlottesville @ Strasburg – 7pm
  • Front Royal @ Covington – 7pm
  • Winchester @ Purcellville – 7pm
