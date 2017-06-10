Game Notes: Turks host Staunton Braves
Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 11:14 am
Front Page » Sports » Game Notes: Turks host Staunton Braves
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Harrisonburg Turks (2-5) are back at home for their last game of the 3-game home stand against the Staunton Braves (3-3) Saturday night. Probable starters for the game are Tucker McCoy for the Turks and Deacon Medders for the TomSox. They will both be looking for their first decisions of the season. Game time is 7:30pmat Veterans Memorial Park.
The Braves are looking to win their second in a row, as they beat Front Royal last Thursday night 13-11.
Ty Andrus hit a walk-off RBI single to add on to his current seven game hit-streak to outlast the Charlottesville TomSox (5-2) 4-3 in 14 innings Friday night. Zach Kuchmaner had three hits and a run scored and Tony Beam had two and a run scored to add on for the Turks.
Davis Kirkpatrick (1-0) took his first decision of the season for the Turks and Nick Roth (1-1) took his first loss. Kirkpatrick pitched 8.0 innings, allowing six hits and no runs while adding on six strikeouts. Roth pitched 7.2 innings, giving up one run on six hits and added three strikeouts.
Bryan Arias improved his hit streak to five games with a 2-for-6 perfomance and added on a RBI. Cole Migliorini went 3-for-6 with an RBI to lead the TomSox in hitting.
Other games tonight:
- New Market @ Strasburg – 7pm
- Winchester @ Front Royal – 7pm
- Woodstock @ Purcellville – 7pm
- Charlottesville @ Waynesboro – 7pm
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion