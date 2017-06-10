Game Notes: Turks host Staunton Braves

The Harrisonburg Turks (2-5) are back at home for their last game of the 3-game home stand against the Staunton Braves (3-3) Saturday night. Probable starters for the game are Tucker McCoy for the Turks and Deacon Medders for the TomSox. They will both be looking for their first decisions of the season. Game time is 7:30pmat Veterans Memorial Park.

The Braves are looking to win their second in a row, as they beat Front Royal last Thursday night 13-11.

Ty Andrus hit a walk-off RBI single to add on to his current seven game hit-streak to outlast the Charlottesville TomSox (5-2) 4-3 in 14 innings Friday night. Zach Kuchmaner had three hits and a run scored and Tony Beam had two and a run scored to add on for the Turks.

Davis Kirkpatrick (1-0) took his first decision of the season for the Turks and Nick Roth (1-1) took his first loss. Kirkpatrick pitched 8.0 innings, allowing six hits and no runs while adding on six strikeouts. Roth pitched 7.2 innings, giving up one run on six hits and added three strikeouts.

Bryan Arias improved his hit streak to five games with a 2-for-6 perfomance and added on a RBI. Cole Migliorini went 3-for-6 with an RBI to lead the TomSox in hitting.

Other games tonight:

New Market @ Strasburg – 7pm

Winchester @ Front Royal – 7pm

Woodstock @ Purcellville – 7pm

Charlottesville @ Waynesboro – 7pm