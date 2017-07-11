Game Notes: Turks host New Market in VBL Tuesday

The Harrisonburg Turks (13-15) look to win a game against a good New Market (17-12) team who is 6-4 in their last 10 games and are coming off a solid 14-5 win over Waynesboro (17-12) last night. First pitch at Veterans Memorial Park is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Probable starter for the Rebels is Keven Pimentel (1-0). He is looking to get his second decision in his fourth appearance. His ERA is 3.17 this season. The Turks probable starter was unavailable.

Tonight’s game is Turkey Tuesday Night! The first 50 fans receive a dancing solar turkey. Come dressed as a turkey and get free admission into the game!

On Sunday night, the Valley League All-Star game took place. Ty Andrus went 4-for-5 to earn the MVP for the South in their 5-0 win. Davis Kirkpatrick (3-1) got the start for the South. He worked one inning and only allowed one hit and struck out two. Chris Farish (1-0) also worked an inning and struck out two, but didn’t give up any hits. Brendan Venter went 0-for-2 but did reach base on a walk.

Other games tonight:

Strasburg @ Covington – 7pm

Waynesboro @ Winchester – 7pm

Purcellville @ Front Royal – 7pm

Charlottesville @ Staunton – 7:30pm