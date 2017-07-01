Game Notes: Turks-Braves highlights busy Saturday in VBL
Published Saturday, Jul. 1, 2017
Front Page » Sports » Game Notes: Turks-Braves highlights busy Saturday in VBL
The Turks are back in action tonight as they play the Staunton Braves (10-13). Probable starters for the game are Mason Studstill (3-0) for the Turks and Derek Duffy (1-0). Duffy has made three appearances against the Turks, and getting his lone decision in his first. First pitch at Gypsy Hill Park is 7:30pm.
Dominating second, seventh and eighth innings by Front Royal (13-10) led them to beat the Harrisonburg Turks (9-14) 11-4 last night. Thomas Johns led with his bat, hitting a three-run homer and scoring two runs.
Jared McDonald and Jordan Greene also had a good performances for the Cardinals. McDonald went 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored. Greene went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Tony Beam extended his hit-streak to nine games with a 2-for-3 performance and scored two of the Turks runs. Hunter Seay also did well, going 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
Trevor Harris (2-0) got his second win of the season. He did not allow any runs on one hit and added four strikeouts. Carter Bach (0-2) took his second loss, allowing five earned on six hits.
The Turks will be back at home tomorrow night for the start of two games at home in a row against Winchester and Covington respectively. Both first pitches are scheduled for 7:30pm at Veterans Memorial Park.
Other games tonight:
- Purcellville @ Woodstock – 7pm
- Covington @ Charlottesville – 7pm
- Waynesboro @ Front Royal – 7pm
- Strasburg @ New Market – 7:30pm
