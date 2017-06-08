 jump to example.com

Game Notes: Turks begin three-game homestand

Published Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017, 3:07 pm

The Harrisonburg Turks (1-4) play Purcellville (3-1) tonight at 7:30pm. The game will be at Veterans Memorial Park.

Probable starters for tonight’s game are Mason Studstill (1-0) for the Turks and Colin Reid for the Cannons. Studstill’s first appearance was a start against Waynesboro. He gained his first decision and gave up one earned on three hits. This will be Reid’s first appearance for the Cannons this season. He plays his college ball for the Highlanders of Radford.

The Turks beat out the Cannons in the season series 2-1 last year.

Tonight is Luray Caverns Night! The first 100 fans into the game will receive a free ticket to Luray Caverns.

Last night, the Turks played Waynesboro. They fell to the Generals 6-4. Rhett Willis (0-1) took his first loss of the season in his second start for the Turks, while Grant Supponchick took his first decision in his first start and second appearance. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.

Luke Robinson led the hitting for the Generals. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. For the Turks, Ty Andrus went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. This extends his multi-hit streak to four games and his overall hitting streak to five games. Kyle McCann had two RBIs and Tony Beam had one to add on for the Turks.

The Turks will play the following games for their three game home stand: Purcellville (tonight), Charlottesville (Friday) and Staunton (Saturday). All start times will be 7:30pm.

Other games tonight:

  • Staunton @ Front Royal – 7pm
  • Covington @ Woodstock– 7pm
  • Charlottesville @ Strasburg – 7pm
