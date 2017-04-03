 jump to example.com

Game Notes: No. 18 UVA hosts ODU, GW this week

Published Monday, Apr. 3, 2017, 6:01 pm

uva baseballThe No. 18 UVA baseball team plays host to Old Dominion and George Washington this week in midweek games at Davenport Field. ODU comes to Charlottesville Tuesday, with GW following on Wednesday. First pitch for both games is 5 p.m.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (21-8, 5-7 ACC)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Tue. – So. RHP Chesdin Harrington (1-1, 1.12 ERA)
Wed. – TBA

OLD DOMINION MONARCHS (22-6, 7-2 C-USA)
Probable Starting Pitcher
So. RHP Morgan Maguire (3-1, 4.30 ERA)

GEORGE WASHINGTON COLONIALS (12-15, 2-3 A-10)
Probable Starting Pitcher
TBA

Tickets
Tickets are available online at VirginiaSports.com or beginning one hour prior to the game at the ticket window at Davenport Field. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Broadcast Information
WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast for both games, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. A link to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Promotions
Tuesday – With Charlottesville and Albemarle schools being on Spring Break, fans can purchase $4 GA or $5 reserved tickets with the promo code SPRINGBREAK. There will be a face painter and balloon artist on the concourse pregame through the first inning and kids can also pick up Virginia eye black at the promotions table.

Tuesday Meal Deal – Purchase a hot dog and any size soda and receive peanuts or Cracker Jacks free.

Free Ice Cream – Ben & Jerry’s will be dishing out free ice cream at the Tuesday game as well.

Things to Know
• UVA is 125-28-1, including 4-0 this year, against in-state opponents under Brian O’Connor (since 2004).
• Pavin Smith is 7-for-17 (.412) in four career games vs. ODU (2 HR, 6 RBI).
• UVA is No. 17 in the latest NCAA RPI (ODU is No. 40, GW is No. 221).
• Virginia leads the ACC in batting in all games (.314) and ACC games (.296).
• With three strikeouts in 130 PA, Smith is the second toughest to strike out in Division I.
• Adam Haseley ranks fourth in the ACC in batting and hits, second in OBP, third in slugging, sixth in runs and seventh in home runs and walks.

The Basics
Virginia dropped two of three games last weekend against No. 2 Louisville and was tied or held leads in the eighth inning in each of the three contests. Ranked as high as 18th nationally this week in the USA Today Coaches poll, Virginia leads the ACC in batting (.314) and ranks fifth in fielding (.974) and ninth in ERA (4.48). UVA’s pitching staff had its best weekend of the year against Louisville, limiting one of the nation’s most potent offenses to 11 runs and 20 hits (UofL was averaging 8.3 runs and 11.1 hits per game).

Virginia-Old Dominion Series
Old Dominion leads the series with UVA, 33-27-2. UVA snapped a four-game losing streak against ODU with an 8-4 win at Harbor Park in Norfolk on April 26, 2016. ODU rallied to defeat UVA, 5-4, on March 30, 2016, in Charlottesville. UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is 6-7 against ODU.

Virginia-George Washington Series
Virginia is 24-13 all-time against George Washington and has won eight straight matchups since a defeat in 2008, including a 7-1 win in Arlington, Va., on March 7. Cameron Simmons recorded three hits in UVA’s win four weeks ago at GW, while Jake McCarthy scored three runs and Pavin Smith homered. UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is 12-1 against GW.

Noting Old Dominion
Old Dominion enters as one of the nation’s hottest teams and has won seven of its nine Conference USA games, including taking two of three games at home last weekend against Charlotte. The ODU pitching staff has recorded 23 consecutive scoreless innings to lower its staff ERA to 3.68. The Monarchs are batting .278 and have a strong .976 fielding percentage. Vinnie Pasquantino leads the team with a .369 batting average, while Zach Rutherford is hitting .352.

Noting George Washington
George Washington dropped two of three games in its A-10 series at VCU last weekend. The Colonials play host to Maryland-Eastern Shore Tuesday before coming to UVA. Bobby Campbell leads the team in batting at .356 and also owns a team-high 18 RBI. GW is batting .266 is a team, has a 3.98 ERA and a .974 fielding percentage.

Up Next
Virginia remains home this weekend (Friday through Sunday), taking on Pittsburgh in a three-game ACC series. It marks Pitt’s first visit to Charlottesville for an ACC series.

