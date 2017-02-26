Game Notes: No. 18 UVA hosts No. 8 UNC on Monday

No. 18 UVA (19-9, 9-7 ACC) hosts No. 8 North Carolina (25-5, 13-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Feb. 27. Tipoff for the Big Monday contest at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

For Openers

Virginia has won nine or more ACC games for a school-record six consecutive seasons.

Virginia is 3-5 vs. ranked opponents, including wins against then-No. 6 Louisville, then-No. 14 Notre Dame and then-No. 4 Louisville.

As of Feb. 26, Virginia is tied for seventh in the ACC with Virginia Tech and Syracuse at 9-7.

The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 55.8 ppg.

London Perrantes leads the Cavs in scoring at 12.4 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-North Carolina game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The Head Coaches

Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 184-81 in eight seasons at UVA and 253-114 in 11 seasons overall

North Carolina: Roy Williams (North Carolina, 1972), 390-113 in 14 seasons at NC and 808-214 in 29 seasons overall

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.4 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (7.4 ppg & 6.2 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (37) and steals (31).

Devon Hall is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.3 points.

Kyle Guy is averaging 7.4 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 6.1 points per game.

Jack Salt, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players.

In The National Rankings

As of Feb. 26, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (55.8 ppg), fourth in turnovers per game (9.9), 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.45), 15th in field goal percentage defense (39.4%), 19th in turnover margin (3.2), 20th in scoring margin (+11.3) and 31st in fouls per game (16.3).

UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first Division I team to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.

UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.

The Cavaliers have held 17 of their opponents to 55 or fewer points, including eight ACC opponents (Louisville, at Boston College, Georgia Tech, at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Miami, at NC State).

UVA Ranked No. 18/19 in Latest Polls

UVA is ranked No. 18 in the latest AP poll and No. 19 in USA Today Coaches’ poll.

UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 59 polls.

UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.

UVA has been ranked in 61 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.

UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.

All-Time vs. North Carolina

UVA is 53-131 all-time vs. UNC in the series that began in 1910-11.

Virginia is 33-44 against North Carolina in Charlottesville, including a three-game winning streak at JPJ.

The Cavaliers have won three of the last four regular-season meetings between the teams, but has lost seven straight postseason meetings against the Tar Heels.

UVA is 2-3 against UNC in its last five games and 4-6 in its last 10.

London Perrantes is averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 assists in six career games vs. North Carolina.

Last Time Against The Tar Heels

Justin Jackson scored a game-high 20 points as No. 8 North Carolina handed then-No. 14 UVA a 65-41 loss on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Jackson tallied 18 points in the first half as Carolina led 34-22.

The loss was UVA’s worst since a 35-point defeat at Tennessee on Dec. 30, 2013.

UVA had season lows in points, field goals (15) and field goal percentage (27.8%).

Marial Shayok led with 13 points and London Perrantes added 12.

UVA was 2 of 20 from 3-point range and was out-rebounded 44-26.

Last Time Out

London Perrantes tallied his third career double-double with 16 points and season-high 10 assists as No. 18 Virginia ended a four-game losing streak with a 70-55 win at NC State on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Devon Hall added a career-high 18 points and matched a career best with nine rebounds.

Kyle Guy chipped in 19 points (5-7 3FG) as UVA shot a season-high 68.8 percent (11 of 16) from 3-point range.

UVA used a 15-0 run to gain a 35-21 halftime lead.

Ty Jerome started in place of Isaiah Wilkins (illness) and had a career-high four steals.

UVA held Wolfpack leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr. to 13 points and forced the talented guard into five turnovers.

On The Horizon

No. 18 Virginia closes out the regular season against Pitt on Saturday, March 4 . Tipoff on Senior Day is set for Noon ET on the ACC Network.