Game Notes: No. 16 UVA heads to VCU for 7 p.m. Wednesday game

Published Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017, 4:19 pm

uva baseballThe No. 16 UVA baseball team travels to Richmond, Va., Wednesday evening to play VCU at The Diamond. Game time is 7 p.m.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (19-6, 4-5 ACC)
Probable Starting Pitcher
Jr. RHP Derek Casey (2-0, 2.16 ERA)

VCU RAMS (14-10, 3-0 A-10)
Probable Starting Pitcher
Sr. RHP Jonathan Ebersole (1-0, 6.23 ERA)

Broadcast Information
The live UVA audio broadcast will be streamed online at VirginiaSports.com. Links to live video and statistics also are located on VirginiaSports.com.

Things to Know
• UVA is 124-28-1, including 3-0 this year, against in-state opponents under Brian O’Connor (since 2004).
• Ernie Clement is 5-for-12 (.417) in three career games vs. VCU.
• Adam Haseley ranks first in the ACC in slugging, second in OBP, third in batting and hits and fourth in home runs.
• Haseley (38) and Clement (37) rank third and fourth, respectively in the ACC in hits.
• UVA ranks third in the ACC in stolen bases.
• Jake McCarthy leads the ACC and ranks second nationally in stolen bases (16) – most at UVA since Phil Gosselin swiped 18 bases in 2010.
• With three strikeouts in 113 PA, Pavin Smith is the second toughest to strike out in Division I.

The Basics
Virginia won its first ACC series last weekend, taking two of three games at home against Duke. UVA is ranked as high as 16th nationally this week (in the USA Today Coaches and NCBWA polls). The Cavaliers are second in the ACC in batting average at .318, while the team has a 4.76 ERA, which is 10th among conference teams. UVA has posted a .976 fielding percentage, which is fourth among ACC teams.

Virginia-VCU Series
Virginia holds a 39-21 lead in its all-time series with VCU. The Rams won both matchups last season (7-5 in Richmond and 11-5 in Charlottesville), snapping UVA’s 16-game win streak in the series. UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is 16-2 against VCU.

Richmond Natives Head Home
Virginia boasts six Richmond-area natives on its roster this year:
• P Derek Casey and INF Cayman Richardson (Hanover HS)
• P Daniel Lynch (Freeman HS)
• P Riley Wilson (Cosby HS)
• P Jack Roberts (James River HS)
• C/INF Will Allocca (Collegiate HS)
Casey worked seven innings (ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K) to earn the win in a midweek start in 2015 at VCU.

Noting the Duke Series
Virginia rebounded from an ugly loss Friday to post 13-6 wins Saturday and Sunday in its ninth straight series win over Duke. UVA scored in double figures in back-to-back ACC games for the first time since May 10-11, 2013, also against Duke. UVA had 20 hits and no strikeouts Saturday. Adam Haseley was 5-for-11 with six runs scored in the series, while Caleb Knight was 5-for-10 and Charlie Cody was 5-for-11 (2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI).

Noting VCU
VCU swept a three-game A-10 series with La Salle at home last weekend, outscoring the Explorers 18-1 in the process, and also has a win at Florida State this year. Paul Witt (.404) and Alex Gransback (.385) lead VCU in batting, while the team cumulatively is batting .283. VCU’s pitching staff owns a 4.23 team ERA, while closer Sam Donko has six saves in 11 appearances with a 1.11 ERA. The Rams are fielding at a .967 clip.

Up Next
Virginia returns home this weekend (Friday through Sunday) for a three-game ACC series against No. 2 Louisville.

Discussion
 
